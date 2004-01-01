Richarlison available for Everton's Premier League opener with Southampton

Richarlison could feature for Everton in their Premier League opener against Southampton on Saturday, despite representing Brazil at the Copa America and Olympics.

The forward has had an extremely busy summer, making 15 appearances in total for his country including warm-up games.

Although Brazil lost in the Copa America final to arch rivals Argentina, he capped off his summer by securing an Olympic gold medal. In the final, the Selecao beat Spain after extra time with Malcom grabbing the winner. Richarlison did well at the tournament, netting five goals - which was enough to secure him the Golden Boot.

According to The Times, he was offered time off by Everton but has turned it down and returned to training on Tuesday. This puts him in contention to play against Southampton.

The news is a boost for incoming Toffees manager Rafa Benitez as Richarlison is one of his best players, although he struggled for consistency last season. Last year, he only managed seven goals and three assists in 34 Premier League appearances as Everton fell to a disappointing 10th placed finish.

Following that poor campaign, Carlo Ancelotti departed to take the Real Madrid job and the choice to replace him with Benitez has proved controversial among Everton supporters. He has not been substantially backed in the transfer market either with the club making just three signings so far.

Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic have been brought in on free transfers, while Demarai Gray has arrived for a nominal fee from Bayer Leverkusen.

In better news for Everton fans, Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks likely to shake off an injury concern and should be available for the Southampton game. Calvert-Lewin top scored for the Toffees last season, registering 21 goals in all competitions.