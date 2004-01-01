Richarlison bids farewell to Everton fans following Tottenham move

Richarlison has penned an emotional goodbye to Everton fans after his summer move to Tottenham was confirmed.

Spurs moved quickly to secure the Brazilian's signature with a deal worth around £60m being confirmed on Friday morning.

After the move was rubber-stamped Richarlison took to social media to thank the Toffees faithful for their support during his four-year stint at Goodison Park.

"It's very difficult to say goodbye to a place that has become my home; fans who welcomed as if I were one of them; and a club that treated me kindly and helped me develop my sense of community and empathy. Neither all the love I have is enough to thank you. Love you!" he wrote.

Richarlison departs Merseyside having made 152 appearances in all competitions. During that time he registered 53 goals and 14 assists, chipping in with some crucial performances to help Everton secure Premier League survival last season.

Richarlison has signed a five-year contract in north London and becomes Spurs' fourth signing of the summer after Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma.

He will likely soon be joined at Tottenham by Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence. 90min understands negotiations are progressing with Spurs hoping to have a deal completed by the start of pre-season.