Richarlison deleted apology to Thiago after horror tackle in Merseyside Derby

Richarlison has revealed that Thiago Alcantara ignored his apology following a robust challenge he inflicted in the Merseyside Derby.

The Brazilian has a history of fiery moments against Liverpool, getting into a heated argument with Virgil van Dijk during the 2019/2020 season.

When asked about that 'fight' by journalist Thiago Asmar in a video call with Julio Cesar, David Neres and David Luiz recently, Richarlison explained that he does not see himself calming down in future derby games.

Richarlison and Van Dijk trading verbal blows in last season's Merseyside Derby | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"What fight? It was at the time of the game that we argued," he said (via Sports Witness).

"There was a little fight there, which we... here it’s a classic match. It’s the Liverpool derby. We wanted to win, they wanted it too. So we ended up in a little fight there. Just like in every game, I have with one of their players."

During Everton's 2-0 victory at Anfield in February, Richarlison stayed true to his word, hitting Thiago with a particularly strong tackle. On this occasion though he felt some remorse, shooting the midfielder an apology on Instagram - which he ignored.

"The last game I made that challenge on Thiago and got sent off. My goodness. Then I went on Instagram to apologise and such. He only saw it. I said ‘I’m going to delete this message too, since he doesn’t want to reply," he said.

"Then I went there and deleted it. He didn’t answer, no. Then there was the derby now, at their home, he didn’t look at my face, I didn’t look at him, either. The game goes on. He ignored the pigeon."

That is not a typo by the way. Richarlison did indeed just refer to himself as a pigeon. One normal day of Barclays news, that's all we ask.