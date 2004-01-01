Richarlison discusses Everton future & admits dream of playing with Lionel Messi

Everton forward Richarlison has confessed that he does not know where his future lies, amid interest from some of Europe's top sides.

The 24-year-old, who bagged 13 goals for Everton in all competitions last season, has seen his name linked with the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, while Carlo Ancelotti was suggested to be eyeing a reunion with Richarlison at Real Madrid.

Still with three years left on his contract, Richarlison continues to be linked with a move away from Everton, but he stressed to Ole that he is no rush to leave Goodison Park.

"I'm always very careful when I talk about my future," he said. "I have great affection for the people of Everton and for the club, who welcomed me so warmly from the first day I arrived.

"I don't know what the future holds. If one day I have to go, it must be good for me, but also for the club. But if I stay, I will continue giving my life for this shirt and for the fans, who have always supported me and stood by me at all times. I have enormous gratitude and feel at home when I am at Finch Farm or Goodison Park."

However, to add a little extra fuel to the fire, Richarlison then confessed that he dreams of teaming up with Lionel Messi before the PSG man calls it quits on his career.

"I'm a huge fan of his," Richarlison explained. "He is a complete player and has become a benchmark for his quality and winning mentality. I would love to have the experience of playing and learning from him."

PSG are rumoured to see Richarlison as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who was heavily linked with Real last summer and will be targeted again in January if he continues to reject the chance to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

"We are not considering selling him," manager Rafa Benitez said of the rumours back in August. "He is our player, we are really pleased with him and we are happy. Hopefully he can score a lot of goals for us this year."