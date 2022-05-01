Richarlison handed one-match ban for throwing flare

Richarlison's first Premier League appearance for Tottenham will be delayed as the Brazilian has been handed a one-match ban for throwing a flare into the stands back in May.

Then at Everton, Richarlison scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea which played a huge role in the Toffees' Premier League survival, but he celebrated by throwing a discarded flare into an empty section of the crowd.

Unsurprisingly, his actions prompted an FA investigation and Richarlison has now officially been handed a one-game ban.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Richarlison de Andrade for one match and fined him £25,000 following a breach of FA Rule E3 that took place during a Premier League game on Sunday 1 May 2022," a statement read.

"The Tottenham Hotspur FC forward admitted that his conduct while playing for Everton FC during the 46th minute of this game against Chelsea FC was improper, and his sanction was imposed during a subsequent hearing."

The suspension means Richarlison will be ineligible to feature in Tottenham's season-opener against Southampton and could instead make his debut away from home against Chelsea on 12 August.

Everton also investigated Richarlison's conduct but confirmed at the time that they believed the forward was trying to throw the flare off the pitch and out of the way. No further comment has been made.