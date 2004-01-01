Richarlison ready to leave Everton at end of season

Richarlison is looking to leave Everton at the end of the current season to boost his chances of making Brazil's World Cup squad, 90min understands.

The 24-year-old, who has not featured for his country since July 2021 because of injury troubles, is back with the Selecao for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers as manager Tite looks to narrow down his options for the winter showpiece at the end of the year.

The call-up comes midway through a season which has yielded just four goals and three assists in 20 appearances for Richarlison, who dismissed interest from Paris Saint-Germain in January to try and lead Everton out of their current slump.

However, sources close to the situation have confirmed to 90min that Richarlison's representatives have now made it clear to the Toffees that the 24-year-old is looking to leave Goodison Park this summer.

The situation has caught the eye of a number of teams across Europe. PSG have asked to be kept informed, while Richarlison also has interest from the Premier League.

Long-term admirers Arsenal will look to sign a new striker in the summer and have added Richarlison to their list of targets, while Manchester United have also been linked with the Brazilian.

Richarlison remains under contract at Goodison Park until 2024, having inked a six-year contract when he joined from Watford in a £40m deal in the summer of 2018.

Despite Everton's struggles in the Premier League, Richarlison earned himself a recall to the latest Brazil squad, and after joining up with his international teammates he admitted to local media that competition for his place in the team is very high.

"I'm not here because I'm cute!" Richarlison said in response to a question about his doubters.

"I was feeling sad, because I was out [of the squad] because of an injury that was serious. And many reporters and commentators already saw me as being outside the World Cup picture. And I was calm because I know my talent, my potential.

"Like it or not, I already have a history here with the national team shirt. I think you should also have a little respect too, we work hard, we work seriously. I was totally calm.

"Still, we are talking about the Brazilian team, so every day a new striker appears there. My position is very disputed."