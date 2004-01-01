Richarlison reveals why he left Everton for Tottenham

Richarlison has admitted that Everton could not match his personal ambitions to even 'win matches' and this was the driving force behind his summer transfer to Tottenham.

The Brazil forward joined Spurs for what could end up being a club-record £60m fee, and he has quickly become a popular figure at the club.

A beloved member in the dressing room already, Richarlison has also endeared himself to fans, putting in terrific performances against the likes of Chelsea, Fulham and Marseille.

While the 25-year-old is thriving in his new surroundings, his former side Everton aren't as prosperous at the moment.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Richarlison lifted the lid on why he left the Toffees despite his deep affection for the club.

"It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me. I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history," he said.

"However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies.

"I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs."

Richarlison hit double figures of goals in all competitions during all four of his seasons at Everton, though his most notable contributions came at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign.

He put in a number of top performances and scored several crucial goals to help Frank Lampard's side claw themselves out of the relegation battle in the final weeks of the season.