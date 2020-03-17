Richarlison Wins Self-Isolation by Replicating Classic Ronaldo Haircut - Yes, That One

​Richarlison is quite the social media sensation when it comes to updating his followers with his English lessons, but the Everton forward has now become even more infamous after showing off his new haircut - which is a tribute to of Ronaldo Nazário's from the 2002 World Cup.





The Brazil international and his Everton teammates are currently self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.





Footballers are often criticised (or envied) for the amount of spare time that they have, and Richarlison's only made that case even stronger after deciding to shave his head as an ode to Brazilian legend Ronaldo, which he showed off on Instagram.

Richarlison channeling Ronaldo. Great scenes. ‍♂️



( via IG/richarlison) pic.twitter.com/ytbAwqVjr3 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 17, 2020

It's an awful haircut at the best of times, but Richarlison's wonky version of the trim might just take the biscuit as the worst haircut of all time.





It wasn't a quick joke either. After shaving most of his head on Monday, Richarlison uploaded another video to his Instagram on Tuesday where he still had the bizarre island of hair.





Once you can get past how awful the haircut is - it takes quite a bit of time, granted - the new video is actually a fantastic watch for football fans as Richarlison is back to his best by trying to show off his English skills.

The 22-year-old isn't learning it himself this time, but instead, Richarlison is teaching one of his friends how to answer questions.

Richarlison will be in self-isolation for a couple more weeks as the football authorities try to get their heads around the ever-changing situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

As things stand, domestic competitions will be suspended until April 3, while there's a view to have leagues across Europe completed by June 30.

UEFA have already confirmed that Euro 2020 has been postponed for another year, and Richarlison's Brazil will also have to wait 12 months before they can look to defend their Copa América title.

