Richarlison Wins Self-Isolation by Replicating Classic Ronaldo Haircut - Yes, That One

Richarlison is quite the social media sensation when it comes to updating his followers with his English lessons, but the Everton forward has now become even more infamous after showing off his new haircut - which is a tribute to of
The 22-year-old isn't learning it himself this time, but instead, Richarlison is teaching one of his friends how to answer questions.
Richarlison will be in self-isolation for a couple more weeks as the football authorities try to get their heads around the ever-changing situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
As things stand, domestic competitions will be suspended until April 3, while there's a view to have leagues across Europe completed by June 30.
UEFA have already confirmed that Euro 2020 has been postponed for another year, and Richarlison's Brazil will also have to wait 12 months before they can look to defend their
