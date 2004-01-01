Robin Olsen unlikely to extend Everton stay following machete break in

Robin Olsen is unlikely to extend his stay at Everton beyond the end of the season due to the impact that last week's robbery has had on his family.

The goalkeeper, his wife and children were threatened with a machete during a break in at their Greater Manchester home, with masked robbers stealing jewellery and a watch.

Olsen has featured nine times in all competitions for Everton | Pool/Getty Images

Olsen joined Everton from Roma during the 2020 transfer window on a season-long loan, and has made five Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

However, according to MailOnline Sport, the recent break in means the Sweden international is unlikely to remain at Goodison beyond this season's loan spell, with his wife and children said to be understandably traumatised by the event.

His family did consider returning home to Sweden in the aftermath of the robbery, but they have found alternative accommodation while their current home has its security upgraded.

Everton told BBC Sport that they were "offering Robin and his family as much support as is possible", and Greater Manchester Police are investigating the incident.

There was also a break in at Ancelotti's home in February | Pool/Getty Images

In February, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was also targeted, as two men stole a safe from his Crosby home in Merseyside. The safe was later found dumped in a car park.

Olsen has not featured for the Toffees since their 2-0 defeat to Fulham in February. The 31-year-old had been Ancelotti's first choice goalkeeper in cup competitions this season, starting each of Everton's four Carabao and FA Cup fixtures thus far this season - including the 5-4 thriller in the fifth round against Tottenham.

However, he will be unavailable for Everton's quarter final clash with Manchester City on Saturday evening due to an abdominal muscle problem, and with Jordan Pickford also sidelined with a similar injury, 21-year-old Joao Virginia is set to be given the nod against the current Premier League leaders.