Ruud van Nistelrooy remains hopeful of keeping Cody Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven boss Ruud van Nistelrooy remains hopeful of keeping star forward Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch international captained PSV to a 7-1 win over FC Volendam on Wednesday, helping himself to a hat-trick in the process.

As 90min has already revealed, Southampton are confident about landing Gakpo – who was looked at closely by Manchester United this summer - after making a club record offer worth £30m. But Van Nistelrooy still believes the player could stay put beyond the transfer deadline.

“Time is ticking away and a decision can be made quickly. Let's wait and see,” said Van Nistelrooy.

“If Gakpo does leave unexpectedly, then I will think about whether I will be disappointed. But I I am really convinced that we will keep everyone on board",

Gakpo, who is also wanted by Leeds and Everton, insists that he does not know if he has played his last game for PSV.

"Whether this was my last game for PSV? I can't answer that yet. It's the last day: the moment of truth, so to speak,” he said. "A decision has to be made in the next few hours.”

PSV are believed to have offered Gakpo a new contract and he has not ruled out signing it.

"That option is still there. Whether I have made the choice to leave? No, that is not correct. PSV has not set a deadline,” he continued.

“A lot of things have happened in the transfer window. We have left the situation as it is from both parties. It may not be ideal for me and maybe not ideal for PSV, but in the end we will work out well together."

“A choice has to be made within a few hours. What is the chance that I will still be there next Saturday evening against FC Twente? It all depends on the coming hours. So I can do that. don't answer yet."