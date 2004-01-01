Ryan Kent attracting interest from Premier League & Europe

Rangers star Ryan Kent is being targeted for a move back to England this summer, 90min understands.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed another impressive season with the Europa League finalists, but his long-term future is far from certain.

Kent is approaching the final 12 months of his current contract and Rangers are planning to make him an offer of an extension, but there is an acceptance that they will struggle to match the sort of money the winger could earn in England.

Rangers do not want to sell Kent but they are also concerned about losing him for free in 2023, and sources have confirmed to 90min that the uncertainty has attracted interest from a number of teams across the continent.

Long-term suitors Leeds United remain keen on Kent, while there has also been interest from Everton, Wolves and newly promoted Fulham.

Across Europe, Kent's performances in Rangers' run to the Europa League final have caught the eye, with various clubs from the Bundesliga understood to have expressed an interest in the former Liverpool youngster.

Among those are RB Leipzig, who watched on as Kent bagged the assist for Rangers' opening goal in Thursday's semi-final second leg.

Kent joined Rangers on loan in 2018 and made the move permanent 12 months later, and he has since emerged as one of the top talents in the Scottish top flight.

He played a huge role in Rangers' league title victory last season under Steven Gerrard, racking up eight goals and nine assists in 33 games, and he is now looking to add Europa League glory to his CV.