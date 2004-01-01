Sami Khedira Reveals Talks With Carlo Ancelotti Ahead of Juventus Exit

Sami Khedira has admitted he has held discussions with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti as an exit from Juventus in January becomes increasingly likely.

Khedira moved to Turin on a free transfer from Real Madrid in 2015 and has since played 145 times for the club, but has lost his role in the starting XI under new head coach Andrea Pirlo and is yet to make an appearance this season.

The German's time in Italy is nearing an end | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Speaking to German outlet Bild, the 33-year-old discussed his future and - as quoted by Goal - admitted that there has been discussions with Ancelotti: “We spoke on the phone and wrote.

“I have had a difficult time and want to play football again, fighting for three points week after week. That's what I long for.

"At the moment I still have so much strength and energy, so I am not dealing with summer 2021, but with December and January. A change is realistic, my full focus is on that."

The World Cup winner's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but Goal report that there is a belief from both the player and Juventus that they will agree to terminate his contract prematurely in January. And while Everton have been in contact, Khedira also acknowledged the possibility of returning to his former club Stuttgart.

Khedira won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, but hasn't been with the side since 2018 | Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

"Stuttgart are back in the Bundesliga and I can't rule out anything in the Bundesliga. VFB is on a good and promising path," he added.

Ancelotti expressed his desire to reunite with Khedira in the Premier League last month when rumours initially circled, having coached him at Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015.

While Khedira also admitted to speaking with Jose Mourinho, it feels as though a move to Goodison Park would be the more likely outcome, especially considering Tottenham's strength in depth in central midfield.