Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has once again talked up a move to the Premier League, while Everton remain linked with a transfer for the World Cup winner.

The 33-year-old has not made an appearance for Juventus in 2020/21 and has been deemed surplus to requirements at the club, who are keen to reduce their wage bill.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2021, it is now a case of when not if Khedira leaves Turin.

Khedira joined Juve in 2015 | TF-Images/Getty Images

The player himself is seemingly keen to see out his contract, telling German outlet ZDF: "When I leave, I want the Juve fans to remember me as a great player. The current situation is not because of Andrea Pirlo, and I am not angry about it. I understand the way he wants to play football.

"A January exit will certainly not happen. I aim to respect my contract to the summer of 2021."

On his future options, Khedira revealed contact with his former bosses Carlo Ancelotti (Everton) and Jose Mourinho (Tottenham), while hinting at his desire to move to England.

"If the opportunity arises, the Premier League could be an option. I am a big fan of the Premier League," he added.

"There is dialogue with Ancelotti and Mourinho, as we never really lost contact after our time together at Real Madrid."

It is Ancelotti's Everton who Calciomercato put in the driving seat for Khedira's signature. A brief report from the rumours site claims the Toffees are 'making very concrete steps forward’ in the pursuit of the player, who will be available to discuss a pre-contract in January.

Ancelotti managed Khedira at Real Madrid | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

This is not the first time the former Real Madrid player has spoken of his wish to play in England, revealing earlier this month: “When I was a child it was always a big dream of mine to be a Premier League player.

“I am really happy and satisfied with my career until now but one thing is still missing because I always had this dream and it has never come true… to be a part of the Premier League."

A five-time Serie A winner, Khedira has not played more than 18 games in all competitions in a season since 2017/18 due to various injuries.