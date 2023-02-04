Sean Dyche reveals simple plan that helped Everton beat Arsenal

Sean Dyche has opened up on the back-to-basics tactics he adopted to help Everton seal a vital win over Arsenal in his first game in charge.

A goal from defender James Tarkowski on the hour mark was enough to deliver a 1-0 win over the Gunners for the Toffees, who enjoyed their first victory in any competition since October 22.

It wasn't enough to lift Everton out of the bottom three and a tough relegation scrap still lies ahead. However, it could provide a foothold for a team that was desperately slipping toward the trapdoor.

To deliver such a result and performance against the Premier League leaders will serve as an even bigger confidence boost for Everton, who didn't overthink things on Dyche's managerial debut for the club.

"I like these 1-0 wins. A lot of work has been done this week and the players' honesty has been invaluable to us," Dyche told MOTD. "There had to be a base to work from. Our plan? Stop it going in our net, put it in their net.

"We tried to plan five weeks of pre-season into a week. We gave the players a lot of information and they have accepted that. It's a starting point - that is all it is."

Up next is a trip to Merseyside rivals Liverpool a week on Monday before Everton face vital home ties against Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Just as they were toward the end of last season, the supporters will be key to Everton's chances of survival, especially at Goodison Park. Dyche is only too aware of the role they have to play.

"The fans are going to be massive for us. I have been here [Goodison Park] when it has been rocking. It was rocking today. But we have to give the fans something," Dyche observed.

"Of course, I'm going to drive home and think what a great start but I'm not naive. We have to keep working and improving."