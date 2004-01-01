Sergio Romero Hopeful of MLS Move After Collapse of Everton Deal

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is hopeful of securing a move to MLS after his proposed switch to Everton fell through on deadline day.

The Argentine has served as a fine back-up for David De Gea ever since his 2015 transfer from Sampdoria, but Dean Henderson's return from his Sheffield United loan has thrust Romero down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order.

Dean Henderson has displaced Romero as De Gea's number two | Pool/Getty Images

The 33-year-old was poised for a move to Goodison Park in the recently closed transfer window to provide competition - and potentially usurp - Jordan Pickford as Everton's number one, but the deal fell through when United demanded a fee and the Toffees instead signed Robin Olsen from Roma on a season-long loan.

Thus, the Daily Mail reports that Romero, who has been at home in Argentina while his future is resolved, is keen to make a fresh start in MLS and is hopeful of securing a move before their transfer deadline closes on 29 October.

Nevertheless, the Argentine's wife, Eliana Guercio, took to social media to voice her displeasure at her husband's current situation at United.

"Sergio Romero worked hard for his club. Last trophy they won, they lifted it with him," she wrote. "He helped the team reach four finals/semi-finals and then he was left on the bench only to lose them all. It is time for them to return the opportunity and let him go. Respect for once!"

The Argentine started all of United's knockout games on the way to Europa League success in 2017 | Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Romero has appeared 61 times for the Red Devils since his move five years ago, with the vast majority of his minutes arriving in cup competitions. In fact, he's only played seven Premier League games - keeping six clean sheets.

The Argentine's stellar form between the sticks, nonetheless, has helped the Red Devils to Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup finals. Although, he's rarely been involved in the respective epilogues to these competitions with De Gea often favoured in the latter stages.