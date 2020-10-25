Southampton 2-0 Everton: Player Ratings as Saints Cruise Past Ten-Man Toffees

Southampton cruised to a 2-0 Premier League win over an Everton side who had Lucas Digne sent off in the second half on Sunday afternoon .

Goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams in the first half wrapped up the points, inflicting a first league defeat on the Toffees and temporarily moving themselves up to fifth.

Here are your Southampton and Everton player ratings.

Southampton Player Ratings

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Another solid afternoon for Walker-Peters | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Alex McCarthy (GK) - 6/10 - Fairly comfortable with his feet on Sunday, which isn't often said. Didn't really have much to do, mind.



Kyle Walker-Peters (RB) - 7/10 - A player reborn since leaving Tottenham, Walker-Peters is establishing himself as a more than competent full-back.



Jan Bednarek (CB) - 7/10 - Saw to that every ball pumped into the box from Everton was batted away with plenty of strong neck muscles.



Jannik Vestergaard (CB) - 6/10 - See above. Only in the case of Vestergaard, his clearing of headers weren't quite as composed.



Ryan Bertrand (LB) - 7/10 - Had the kind of display we've come to be used to from Bertrand: clean, effective and calm.

2. Midfielders

Ward-Prowse grabbed the opener | Pool/Getty Images

Stuart Armstrong (RM) - 7/10 - Was played out on the right but regularly was given license to drift inside or even switch flanks. Was a nuisance to the Toffees' back line.



James Ward-Prowse (CM) - 8/10 - Scored a lovely goal to open the scoring and kept the Saints ticking over in midfield with a willingness to drop deep and link play.



Oriol Romeu (CM) - 7/10 - Solid. Romeu is just that. Loves a first time pass as much as he loves a crunching challenge. Good performance.



Nathan Redmond (LM) - 7/10 - Was industrious in attacking the left flank, covering his full-back well and surging forward with the ball at his feet.



3. Forwards

A superb partnership | ANDY RAIN/Getty Images

Che Adams (ST) - 7/10 - Really starting to find his feet on the south coast after a difficult first season. His reading of space is much improved and he's clearly worked on his finishing.



Danny Ings (ST) - 8/10 - Ings' value to Southampton can't be understated. The work he does on the ball and on the ball is exceptional. Grabbed two assists and was man of the match.

4. Substitutes

85: Stuart Armstrong makes way as Ibrahima Diallo comes on for a home debut. ? [2-0] pic.twitter.com/yf6mrErCJv — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 25, 2020

Ibrahima Diallo - N/A



Dan N'Lundulu - N/A



Shane Long - N/A

Everton Player Ratings

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Not to blame, for a change | Pool/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 6/10 - Can't really blame him for the goals, as much as everyone would like to.



Ben Godfrey (RB) - 5/10 - He's not a right-back, and it showed. Was targeted by the Saints who sounded him out as a weakness, with overloads down his side causing all sorts of problems.



Yerry Mina (CB) - 5/10 - All of the Saints' joy came down the flanks, but Mina didn't do enough to cover his full-back and was left marking shadows at times.



Michael Keane (CB) - 4/10 - Can use his head well, but isn't great with his feet. When he was on the ball he looked uncertain that he even knew what a pass was.



Lucas Digne (LB) - 2/10 - Highly rated across England, Sunday was possibly Digne's weakest display in an Everton shirt. He was hopelessly out of position, and sloppy in possession. That red card? So deserved.

6. Midfielders

Allan was his usual combative self | NAOMI BAKER/Getty Images

Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 5/10 - Ran plenty and was often tasked with being the closest to DCL, however he wasn't able to influence the game as much as he would have liked.



Allan (CM) - 6/10 - An excellent organiser in the heart of midfield, as much as he tried to shuffle the back four into position, they failed all on their own.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - 5/10 - Smacked the crossbar with a vicious strike at 0-0, but was mostly left running back to his own goal having put too much faith in Iwobi doing something worthwhile.

7. Forwards

Ineffective. | Pool/Getty Images

James Rodriguez (RW) - 6/10 - Most likely to create something for Everton, but despite this, he was forced to drop too deep on occasion and had little influence.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 3/10 - Did he even play?



Alex Iwobi (LW) - 4/10 - Ineffective down the left side with countless heavy touches. Saw plenty of the ball early on but did little with it.

8. Substitutes

46' Back under way for the second 45.



OFF: Iwobi

ON: Bernard



? 2-0 ? pic.twitter.com/VrfRwWnPhd — Everton (@Everton) October 25, 2020

Bernard - 4/10



Fabian Delph - 5/10



Anthony Gordon - 5/10