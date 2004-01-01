Southampton confident of landing PSV star Cody Gakpo

Southampton are pushing ahead with a move for in-demand PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and believe they are leading the chase for his signature, 90min understands.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation this transfer window, with Manchester United and Arsenal among the heavy-hitters linked with a move.

There remains significant interest from the Premier League in Gakpo, with Everton, Fulham, Leeds United and Wolves all interested in him.

But 90min understands Southampton are looking to close a deal before Thursday's transfer deadline, believing they are in pole position for the Netherlands international.

The Saints are hoping to complete a transfer despite Gakpo starting in Wednesday's Eredivisie clash with FC Volendam and the fact that the window closes in Netherlands 24 hours before the rest of Europe.

The KNVB admitted earlier this month that they mistakenly set the closing date of their transfer window for 31 August, not realising that the continent had agreed on 1 September instead.

"It was already annoying that countries like Turkey and Russia were open longer than the Netherlands, but you don’t want this to also apply to the top leagues," PSV director Marcel Brands said. "I do find it strange that they are open a day longer. August 31 was always the starting point."