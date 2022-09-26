Southampton vs Everton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Southampton welcome Everton to St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs have taken seven points from as many matches to open the season but come into the contest in different runs of form.

Southampton have lost three of their past four outings - all by the same 0-1 scoreline. Everton, by contrast, are unbeaten since mid-August, collecting their first win of the season against West Ham United last time out.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's meeting.

Where are Southampton vs Everton playing?

Location: Southampton, England

Southampton, England Stadium: St Mary's Stadium

St Mary's Stadium Date: Saturday 1 October

Saturday 1 October Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST

15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST VAR: Lee Mason

Lee Mason Referee: Andre Marriner

Where can you watch Southampton vs Everton in the UK?

Channel: BT Sport Score (Studio Updates Only)

BT Sport Score (Studio Updates Only) Channel: BBC Final Score (Studio Updates Only)

BBC Final Score (Studio Updates Only) Broadcast Time: 15:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Southampton vs Everton in The United States?

Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Broadcast Time EST: 10:00

10:00 Broadcast Time PST: 07:00

Where can you watch Southampton vs Everton in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

fuboTV Broadcast Time (EST): 10:00

Where can you watch Southampton vs Everton Highlights?

Channel: Sky Football

Sky Football Channel: BBC Match of the Day

BBC Match of the Day Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

Southampton vs Everton H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Southampton: 2 Wins

Everton: 2 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Southampton: WLWLL

Everton: WDDDW

Southampton team news

Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to only be missing two senior players for the visit of Everton this weekend. Romeo Lavia (hamstring) isn't set to be back until mid-October, while fellow teenager Tino Livramento (knee) is scheduled for a return in 2023.

Southampton predicted lineup vs Everton

Southampton Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Ward-Prowse; Elyounoussi, Aribo, A Armstrong; Adams.

Bench: McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Djenepo, S Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Larios, Walcott.

Everton team news

Nathan Patterson was forced off on a stretcher during Scotland's victory over Ukraine last week. The enigmatic fullback could be out for as long as five weeks with an ankle injury.

Patterson joins fellow defenders Ben Godfrey (fibula), Yerry Mina (ankle) and Mason Holgate (knee) in Everton's crowded treatment room. Andros Townsend is targeting Boxing Day as a return from a knee injury of his own.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt with a tight groin but the biggest question mark hangs over Jordan Pickford. The England international had his reputation bolstered by watching Nick Pope's blunders against Germany on Monday night, but isn't guaranteed to have shaken off his thigh injury by the time the coach sets off for the south coast.

Everton predicted lineup vs Southampton

Everton Starting 11 (4-3-3): Begovic; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Gray, Maupay, Gordon.

Bench: Jakupovic, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Davies, Vinagre, Garner, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon.

Southampton vs Everton score prediction

The Saints have been consistently inconsistent this season, in terms of performances and results. About the only thing that Southampton's supporters can bank on is seeing their side fall behind. Hasenhuttl has watched his team concede the opening goal in each of the club's last six Premier League matches.

Everton owe a lot of their parsimonious start - only Brighton have conceded fewer goals this season - to excellent goalkeeping. With Pickford potentially sidelined again this weekend, Everton's rejigged rearguard could be breached by a Saints side used to fighting an uphill battle.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Everton