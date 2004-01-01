Southampton vs Everton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Premier League table-toppers Everton will travel to Southampton on Sunday as the Toffees look to continue their unbeaten start to the 2020/21 season.

The Theo Walcott Derby is Sunday's table-setter, but might even be the most appetising game of the day – depending on how you feel about Leicester's trip to the Emirates in the evening.

The fixture will be played at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 25 October

What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? St Mary's Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK)

Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

James Rodriguez could still take part in the game against Southampton | Pool/Getty Images

Southampton will be without Theo Walcott, who saw his ball into the box flicked home by Jannik Vestergaard late on against Chelsea, because he can't play against his parent club. The Saints will also be without Moussa Djenepo, who is still nursing a hamstring injury he picked up three weeks ago against West Brom.

Stuart Armstrong is available for selection following a positive coronavirus test whilst on international duty with Scotland, and could slot in on the right side of midfield. Mohammed Salisu and Yan Valery are, however, expected to miss out through injury.

As for Everton, Richarlison is suspended after picking up a red card in last weekend's Merseyside derby.

The big question is whether James Rodriguez will be fit to start the game. It looked as if the Colombian would miss the trip to Southampton through injury, but Ancelotti has recently revealed that the playmaker has taken part in training and still has a chance.

Seamus Coleman's injury could see Ben Godfrey make his first start for Everton, whilst Richarlison's absence could pave the way for Alex Iwobi to start on the left side of the attack.

Predicted Lineups

Theo Walcott will be unavailable against his parent club | Pool/Getty Images

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams, Ings.

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Gomes; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Recent Form

Southampton showed great fight to draw with Chelsea in their most recent outing | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Southampton are unbeaten in their most recent three Premier League fixtures after a disappointing start to the season, which saw them go down to Crystal Palace and Spurs.

Since then, the Saints have picked up wins against Burnley and West Brom before an entertaining match at Stamford Bridge saw the visitors share a point with Chelsea. Hasenhuttl would have been pleased with his side's resilient performance against the Blues, and will be hoping to carry that form forward.

Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, are flying right now. Everton have won four of their five Premier League fixtures, with the most recent result being a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on an impressive run of form, sharing top spot in the Premier League Golden Boot race with Tottenham's Heung-min Son. The Englishman is getting some top service from the players around him, especially summer signing Rodriguez, who has taken the Premier League by storm since his arrival.

Southampton



Chelsea 3-3 Southampton (17/10)

Southampton 2-0 West Brom (04/10)

Burnley 0-1 Southampton (26/09)

Southampton 2-5 Tottenham (20/09)

Southampton 0-2 Brentford (16/09)

Everton



Everton 2-2 Liverpool (17/10)

Everton 4-2 Brighton (03/10)

Everton 4-1 West Ham (30/09)

Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton (26/09)

Fleetwood Town 2-5 Everton (23/09)

Prediction

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be looking to continue his impressive goalscoring form | Pool/Getty Images

The presence of Rodriguez will have a big impact on the way this match swings. Should the Colombian feature, Everton will be confident and Calvert-Lewin is almost guaranteed the service he needs to score. However, if Rodriguez is sidelined, the Saints will have their tails up for this one.

Everton should have too much quality and confidence in their ranks to be able to deal with Southampton, but with Che Adams and Danny Ings both scoring against Chelsea, both teams could score in what will likely be a tight match.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Everton