Southampton vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

A fully-firing Southampton host Frank Lampard's Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints come into the contest on the back of one defeat from their last 10 matches, a run which has included memorable draws with both Manchester clubs and a win away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton have either scored or conceded at least three goals in their opening trio of matches under Lampard, dispatching Brentford and Leeds United at home but falling to a 3-1 loss to Newcastle in their last away trip.

Here's all you need to know about this weekend's meeting between the pair.

How to watch Southampton vs Everton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 19 February, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? St Mary's Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, BBC One Final Score (UK), Peacock (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Match of the Day - 10.30pm BBC One, Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Andy Madley

VAR? Andre Marriner

Southampton team news

Southampton have been able to welcome Nathan Redmond back to training this week after an ankle injury. However, doubts linger over the fitness of Jan Bednarek, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Nathan Tella.

Alex McCarthy has scarcely been missed given the form of Fraser Forster but Lyanco's long-term absence reduces Hasenhuttl's options at centre back.

Everton team news

Midfielders Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure are targeting a return towards the end of the month or start of March after Everton were dealt a double blow as the pair picked up issues in January.

Ben Godfrey, who limped off during Lampard's first match at the helm, is also set to return at the end of the month, but Tom Davies and Yerry Mina (both thigh) aren't expected to return until April.

Vitaliy Mykolenko is a doubt after contracting COVID-19 but there is some hope of a return for the team's leading goalscorer Demarai Gray this weekend.

Southampton vs Everton head-to-head record

Since these clubs first met 27 days into the 20th century, Everton have gotten the better of the rivalry, earning 51 wins to Southampton's 32 (D23) across all competitions.

However, the odds are stacked more in favour of the Saints when their meetings take place on the south coast. Southampton have lost just three of their last 20 league matches at home to Everton (W12 D5), including victories in four of the last five.

Southampton vs Everton score prediction

Everton's win over Leeds last weekend was grounded in a newfound intensity out of possession, denying their visitors a single shot on target.

Southampton's work off the ball has long been lauded under Hasenhuttl, but it was an ability to actually string together lengthy passing sequences that has defined their recent good form.

Both teams share a volatile unpredictability from one game to the next but if Southampton can translate their approach of the last week (and more) against an Everton team still getting to grips with Lampard's tactics, they may well add to their good form.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Everton