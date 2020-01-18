Steve Parish Hints Crystal Palace Could Make Cenk Tosun Deal Permanent This Summer

​Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish has hinted that the club are considering activating the purchase option for Cenk Tosun in the summer following his loan spell from Everton.

The Turkish striker joined the Eagles in January on a deal until the end of the season, having failed to nail down a starting berth at Goodison Park with just five league appearances during the first half of the campaign.

Since moving to Selhurst Park temporarily, Tosun has made three ​Premier League outings and scored once - away at Manchester City - as ​Palace sought to fix their forward issues having netted the least amount of goals of any side in the top flight.

The purchase option in the deal was disclosed by Parish in an interview with ​Palace TV, where he labelled the forward as an 'excellent' player the club could look to sign, should he perform well until the end of the season.

“We know there is work to do on the squad, but we will do it in a considered manner. Roy felt we needed more firepower, so we took Cenk and we have got an option to buy him,” Parish said. “Obviously if we had bought him for £20m or whatever, maybe that would have been a better PR story.

“But he is an excellent player, he is in the building and I think he will be a big help going into the next six months and I see no reason why we couldn’t make that a permanent deal in the summer, if things go well for both parties.”

​Everton are rumoured to be willing to part with Tosun for a fee of around £20m, which would be a £7m hit on the deal they forked out to sign the 28-year-old Tosun from Beşiktaş just over two years ago.

In total, he's notched 10 goals for the Toffees in 51 outings, but the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout signalled a different approach in style, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Moise Kean and Richarlison all favoured in the striking role ahead of the Turk.

