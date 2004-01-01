Steven Gerrard among candidates to become next Everton manager

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is one of several names Everton are considering to become their next manager, with current boss Carlo Ancelotti close to re-joining Real Madrid.

Ancelotti took over in December 2019 to much fanfare, but despite considerable investment in the summer he could only lead the Toffees to a tenth place finish this season. They started well and were in contention for a Champions League spot for most of the campaign, only to tail off badly and eventually finish below newly-promoted Leeds United.

Ancelotti is set to depart Goodison Park | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Despite this, he now looks set to leave Merseyside and take over from Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

This means Everton must begin searching for their fifth manager in as many years. According to The Athletic, the club have drawn up a shortlist of potential targets. One of the most surprising names is Liverpool legend Gerrard.

The Rangers boss has done an excellent job at Ibrox, leading his side to the Scottish Premiership title and racking up an incredible 102 points in the process. Gerrard has spoken of his desire to take over at Liverpool one day and thanks to his strong connections to Everton's fierce rivals, a move to Goodison Park seems extremely unlikely.

He is not the only candidate with Reds connections being considered either. Rafa Benitez, who led Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2005, is on the shortlist, alongside recently departed Roma manager Paulo Fonseca and Ajax's Erik ten Hag.

Two former Toffees bosses, Roberto Martinez and David Moyes, are also in the running. Moyes, who recently secured Europa League football with West Ham, seems another particularly unlikely target.

According to The Guardian, former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo could be contacted as well. Eddie Howe, who has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last season, is also a name that has been mentioned.