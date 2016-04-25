The Best Away Days in European Football - Ranked

Let's be honest, it's no secret that we're all fed up of sitting in the house watching repeats of the 1936 play-off final or whatever rubbish we've landed on and are now too lazy to find the remote to change.

The joys of travelling around Europe seem a million miles away right now - but never fear. One day it'll all be back to normal, your dad will stop making rubbish jokes every time he sees a crate of Corona and we'll be back to exploring some of the greatest cities the continent has to offer.

So, with that in mind, 90min's got your back and we've provided you with the perfect itinerary - a list of the greatest away days in Europe. Get your pen and paper at the ready, it's time to write up the bucket list.

25. Edinburgh

The Edinburgh skyline in this evening's sunshine. pic.twitter.com/KGpksU1pVe — Edinburgh Spotlight (@edinspotlight) April 25, 2016

First up is the fantastic city of Edinburgh.



The Scottish capital is home to whole host of clubs including fierce rivals Hearts and Hibernian. Football aside, the city is steeped in history with the famous Edinburgh Castle just a mile from the city centre.



The capital offer some fantastic whisky experiences for those of you who've become partial to a drop over lockdown, and there's Harry Potter tours aplenty for the Potterheads among you - IT'S COOL TO LIKE HARRY POTTER, OK?!

24. Valencia

The iconic Mestalla Stadium in Valencia | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Valencia as a football club aren't quite the force to be reckoned with they once were, but that doesn't mean the city isn't worth visiting.



If the iconic Mestalla doesn't keep you occupied, the staggering architecture of the City of the Arts and Sciences is enough to have you in awe without even going inside, while buildings such as La Lonja de la Seda offer a unique contrast.

23. Leeds

An aerial view of Elland Road, the home of Leeds United | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Alright put aside the 'dirty Leeds' tag because it's actually a fantastic place to visit.



From the Grand theatre to the Brewtown Tours, Leeds is one of the largest cities in the north and is the kind of place you could spend a fortnight and not get bored. If it's good enough for Marcelo Bielsa they must be doing something right.

22. Turin

The unmistakable Allianz Stadium | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

C'mon, admit it, the Italians just do everything better, right?



Even their cities are incredible. First on our list of places in Italy to visit is Turin, home to Serie A dominators Juventus.



You don't have to be a culture vulture to appreciate the incredible Palazzo Reale and Palazzo Madama, and if that's not your thing, just go and eat some pizza. Win win.

21. Stockholm

Stockholm isn't exactly a footballing hotbed, home to Swedish first division side AIK Fotboll.



However, if you're not desperate to head for a warmer climate as soon as we're allowed to leave the house then Sweden is a great destination.



Packed with incredible scenery and things to do including museums and galleries, the city's old town - known as Gamla stan - is like nothing you'll have ever seen before. Oh and there's an ABBA museum - IT'S COOL TO LIKE ABBA, OK?!

20. Istanbul

The picturesque Turkish city of Istanbul | Burak Kara/Getty Images

Incredibly, İstanbul Başakşehir find themselves mixing it among Europe's elite in the Champions League despite being formed just 30 years ago.



And the city they call home isn't bad either, with its mix of breathtaking scenery and buzzing nightlife, İstanbul is the perfect place to spend a weekend away after watching the footy.

19. Vienna

Rapid Vienna being drawn against Rangers is a good excuse to once again marvel at their new stadium, the Allianz Stadion. 24,000 capacity for European games, 28,000 domestically. pic.twitter.com/EM0Kha50D8 — Kingsford Stadium (@AberdeenStadium) August 31, 2018

Rapid Vienna's Allianz Stadion is worth the trip to Vienna alone, even if they're not playing! Opened in 2016, the 28,000 seater arena is truly one of the most unique stadiums in European football.



Stadium-appreciation aside, the Wiener Riesenrad (Austria's equivalent to the London Eye) offers the perfect vantage point to take in the incredible city, while the Schönbrunn Palace is a must if you visit Vienna.

18. Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen's BayArena | Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen have punched well above their weight in recent times, though there remains a quality family feel around the club.



Most visiting fans base themselves in the nearby city of Cologne, with its gothic cathedral and numerous art galleries making it the perfect place to spend the weekend.

17. Lyon

Lyon's Groupama Stadium is a must-see for any football fan | AFP/Getty Images

As fantastic as Lyon's Groupama Stadium is, it couldn't be less in keeping with the city.



While Lyon's home ground looks like something out of Star Wars, the city centre is steeped in tradition with its Roman ruins and renaissance architecture.



Both are equally brilliant and definitely worth a visit.

16. Liverpool

The iconic shot of Stanley Park separating the two Merseyside teams | David Goddard/Getty Images

Don't you miss the days of every football ground looking like it's just been stuck in the middle of a housing estate?



Separated by Stanley Park, Anfield and Goodison Park are truly two of the most iconic stadiums in English football, and there's plenty to do if you venture further into the city centre.



From the Cavern Club for all you music fans to the restaurants and bars on the Royal Albert Docks, there's something for everyone in this fantastic city.

15. Munich

The incredible Allianz Arena | Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

It's harsh to say watching Bayern Munich's brilliance is getting boring, but in truth they're just showing off now. So what else can you do in Munich?



The club museum has a host of exhibitions and is a huge hit with tourists, offering the chance to get up close and personal with the Champions League trophy.



And if that's a bit boring we hear the Germans are pretty good at making beer.

14. Marseille

The Stade Vélodrome, home to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille | BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Marseille have occupied Orange Vélodrome (formerly known as Stade Vélodrome) since it opened in 1937, while it was also the venue for one of the semi-finals at the 1938 World Cup.



Situated on the French coast, Marseille offers the perfect mix of things to do on a weekend away, from experiencing breathtaking coastal scenery to taking in the historic Palais Longchamp.

13. Dortmund

The Westfalenstadion was renamed Signal Iduna Park in 2005 | INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

As if the opportunity to see the Yellow Wall in action wasn't enough, opposite Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park stands the German Football Museum.



Full of quality memorabilia from triumphant German sides of the past - and if that's too much to handle you can even watch replays of the 1966 World Cup Final and see that ball DEFINITELY cross the line.

12. Manchester

The iconic Old Trafford, home to Manchester United | David Goddard/Getty Images

Not only does Manchester offer the chance to visit the stadiums of two Premier League giants, the National Football Museum is also a must-visit.



The museum contains stacks of memorabilia from the English game, both domestically and internationally, including Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt.

11. Kraków

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland | Omar Marques/Getty Images

Wisła Kraków are hardly footballing giants, but they play in a quality city and that's all we're bothered about.



The Royal Castle and Wawel Cathedral offer the perfect vantage points to take in the city's skyline, and when you've had enough culture for one day the city's nightlife is worth the visit alone.

10. Basel

Switzerland might not be top of your list of places to go once the pandemic subsides, though the city of Basel is something of a tourist hotspot.



Home to regular European football participants FC Basel, the city has something for everyone including museums, galleries, amazing architecture and beer crafting (let's be honest, that's what you wanted to hear).

9. Madrid

The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid | GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Home to not one but two of La Liga's biggest clubs, Madrid is the perfect city for any football fan.



Outside of football the city's Royal Palace is definitely worth a visit, while the Buen Retiro Park (more commonly known as El Retiro) is one of the most breathtaking parks you're ever likely to see.

8. Milan

Milan's superb San Siro | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Surely one of if not the iconic stadium in European football? The glorious San Siro has got to be top of every football fan's bucket list, though with plans in place to demolish the stadium by 2022 the chance for those who've yet to visit may have passed.



But never fear, Inter and AC Milan's new 60,000 seater stadium is set to be opened in the coming years in place of the grand old arena, and with a city steeped in history just a stone's throw away Milan is still a huge attraction.

7. Paris

The Parc des Princes in Paris | UEFA - Handout/Getty Images

We're not sure if Neymar and Mbappe classify as tourist attractions yet but they can't be far off.



Home to Paris Saint-Germain, the French capital is awash with tourist attractions ranging from the Champs-Élysées to something called the Eiffel Tower?

6. Berlin

The magnificent Olympiastadion in Berlin | PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

There aren't many cities which you could claim to be worth visiting just to see the football stadium - but Berlin is one of them.



The Olympiastadion is undoubtedly one of the finest and most instantly recognisable grounds in European football. Home to Hertha BSC, the ground hosted the 2006 World Cup final and also hosted three games at the 1974 World Cup.



Aside from the Olympiastadion Berlin is bustling with activity, with a whole host of tourist attractions ranging from the remaining sections of the Berlin Wall to the Reichstag Building.

5. London

London is home to some of the most beautiful stadiums in Europe | Tom Shaw/Getty Images

London is the place to be if you're looking for a variety of football grounds. No fewer than six current Premier League clubs call the capital their home, and you'll have no shortage of things to do while you're there.



From Buckingham Palace and Big Ben to the famous West End and London Eye, it truly is a brilliant city to visit if you're looking to do some exploring on an away day.

4. Barcelona

The Sagrada Família in Barcelona | Cesc Maymo/Getty Images

It seems ridiculous to suggest that La Liga behemoths Barcelona aren't the best thing about the city - and in fact they probably are - but that's not to say it's not a city worth visiting.



The superb Sagrada Família is the sort of building you have to see with your own eyes to comprehend just how magnificent it is, while La Rambla is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience true Barcelona nightlife.

3. Lisbon

The beautiful city of Lisbon | Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images

Not many cities possess as many different facets of culture as Lisbon.



From gothic architecture to Bohemian nightlife, the Portuguese capital has the lot. And if neither of those take your fancy, the views aren't half bad.



Home to Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, Lisbon is easily one of the best cities in Europe and is a must-visit for any keen traveller.

2. Amsterdam

Amsterdam is home to some truly unique architecture | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Amsterdam has something for just about everyone.



Home to Dutch champions Ajax, for those culture vultures among you there's a host of museums and galleries, while the city's unique architecture and never-ending canals are enough to keep you occupied for days.



And for anyone who likes to think they're cultured when in fact they're just looking for the next pub, the Heineken experience ticks both boxes. Everyone's a winner.

1. Rome

The breathtaking Stadio Olimpico in Rome | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

And the winner is.



One of the most beautiful, astonishing, busy cities you are ever likely to visit. Not to mention being home to Serie A powerhouses Roma and Lazio.



Asif the Stadio Olimpico wasn't enough of a reason to visit the Italian capital, iconic tourist attractions including the Colosseum, St. Peter's Square, The Pantheon, the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps are all just a taxi ride away.



You'll barely have time to go to a match.