The Best Left-Backs to Sign on Football Manager 2021

Remember the days when left-backs were just failed wingers or wannabe centre-backs that didn't have the physical prowess to deal with a centre-forward? Yeah, those days are long gone.

The role of a full-back is rapidly developing into one of the most important jobs on the pitch, and subsequently your choice of left-back on Football Manager 2021 could have a huge bearing on whether you're donning your suit for cup finals, or trying to look smart as you head down to the job centre.

We've saved you the hassle of employing extra scouts to peruse the globe for the perfect left-back and provided you with a list of the best available options on the game.

Cheap Options

Ivan Strinic

Free Transfer

The veteran Croatian isn't going to be a long-term fix at left-back, but he's a reliable defender who won't let you down as you search for a younger replacement.

Cristian Ansaldi

Torino

At 33, Ansaldi is another who might only represent a short-term fix, but the experience that he can bring to your side for just £2.5m makes him a sound purchase.

Layvin Kurzawa

Paris Saint-Germain

The former Monaco man is too good to be playing a bit part role in France and can be purchased for far less than his £7.5m valuation.

Nacho Monreal

Real Sociedad

The former Arsenal man is past the peak of his powers at 34, but if you need a solid, reliable full-back to plug a gap while you generate funds for a more youthful option, then he's a great bit of business.

Filipe Luis

Flamengo

Undoubtedly in the twilight of his career at 35 years of age, but can be snapped up for peanuts and has some brilliant stats.