The best looking stadiums in world football - ranked

Football stadiums come in all shapes and sizes, so how do we go about deciding which ones are the best looking?

Many factors need to be considered: the scenery, the stands, the ambience and that most elusive of characteristics, a wow factor.

Below are 30 stadiums that satisfy these criteria, ranked in order of their beauty. Enjoy.

30. Mane Garrincha, Brasilia

The Mané Garrincha was opened in 1974 | SERGIO LIMA/Getty Images

Named after the legendary Brazilian, the Mane Garrincha is a real gladiatorial arena.



Seemingly held together by a series of concrete matchsticks, it is architecturally fascinating.

29. Fratton Park, Portsmouth

We like it, okay | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Located at five minute walk from the train station, Fratton Park is a wonderfully old school English football ground.



Two stands even back onto terraced streets and, for many years, the away end did not even have a roof.

28. Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz

Estadio Hernando Siles is Bolivia's flagship stadium | AIZAR RALDES/Getty Images

The Estadio Hernando Siles is located 3,637 metres above sea level.



More importantly though, it is completely stunning. Set in a bustling area of La Paz, views of skyscrapers and mountains can be enjoyed by spectators.

27. Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Also known as the Steel Giant | Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Home to Mexican side C.F. Monterrey, the outside of the Estadio BBVA consists of glistening steel.



The scenery is not bad either, with the arena surrounded by trees and rolling hills.

26. Goodison Park, Liverpool

Everton could move out of their old home soon | David Goddard/Getty Images

Surrounding by houses, Goodison Park has been the beating heart of the Walton area since 1892.



However, it is not quite as beautiful as Everton's proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore docks.

25. Groupama Stadium, Lyon

The Groupama Stadium always ensures a feisty atmosphere | JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

If you are ever lucky enough to visit the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, we recommend getting there a bit early.



This will allow you to fully appreciate the stunning red, white and blue seats that make the arena standout, before everyone packs in to create its famously loud atmosphere.

24. Craven Cottage, London

Craven Cottage is one of the oldest stadiums in the United Kingdom | Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Located on the banks of the River Thames, Fulham supporters are sometimes subjected to biting winds.



It is worth it for this incredible location though. The stadium also has an old timey feel, first opening its doors all the way back in 1896.

23. Floating Stadium, Singapore

Another gem from the Croatian lower leagues, you will struggled to find sapphire bleu water quite like the stuff located at Igraliste Batarija.

18. Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar

Climb to the top of that hill and enjoy the action for free. Simple | MARCOS MORENO/Getty Images

With a stadium as beautiful as this, it is a mystery why UEFA took so long to accept Gibraltar into the federation.



Matches are played in the shadow of a rocky hill, while the Arena is also just a stone's throw from the coastline.

17. Central Coast Mariners Stadium, Australia

Who doesn't want palm trees at their home ground | Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Central Coast Mariners Stadium has just three stands. Why you ask?



To give fans views of Brisbane Water, through a row of palm trees of course.

16. Estadio de Luz, Lisbon

"The perfect football photo doesn't exist" | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty Images

Featuring powerful red arches on all four sides, Estadio de Luz in Lisbon has housed Benfica since 2003.



It was also one of the venues used for last summer's Champions League mini tournament.

15. Pancho Arena, Hungary

Gospel choir or football ultras? | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

The Pancho Arena seats over 3,5000 and is located in the Hungarian village of Felcsut, which has a population of around 2,000...



Questionable capacity aside, the stadium is a real beauty, featuring ornate detailing that would not look out of place in a cathedral.

14. Hasteinsvollur, Iceland

Hasteinsvollur in Iceland, IBV's home, lies beside a volcano http://t.co/5sMy9iMM Taken by PGN on @FootballFans_Eu pic.twitter.com/NFyv9gpT — When Saturday Comes (@WSC_magazine) October 23, 2012

Iceland is one of the most picturesque countries in the world, so it makes sense that its football stadia would be beautiful too.



Hasteinsvollur is located on the island of Heimaey and what it lacks in seating it more than makes up for in surroundings.

13. Wembley, London

The current iteration of Wembley was opened in 2007 | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Few sights in football are more iconic than the Wembley arch.



The home of English football since 1923, the current version of the famous ground was opened in 2007.

12. Svangaskard Stadium, Faroes