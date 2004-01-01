The candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Everton - ranked

Carlo fantastico, Carlo magnifico, Carlo it's-time-to-go.

Carlo Ancelotti's reign in charge of Everton is all but over with the Italian set for a return to Real Madrid. He took over a team looking to battle their way out of mid-table mediocrity and leaves with the Toffees still stuck in Premier League limbo - albeit with a much higher wage bill.

Everton have not had much luck with managers in recent years and they will be hoping their fortunes change with their next appointment. The question is, of the candidates linked so far, who would be best suited to taking over at Goodison Park?

10. Steven Gerrard

Gerrard is a no go | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has done a terrific job at Rangers and most Premier League clubs would love to have him in charge - Everton included.



Unfortunately, the whole 'Liverpool legend' thing makes this move impossible.



Suitability Rating: 5/10

Likelihood Rating: 1/10

9. Joachim Low

Low is leaving Germany after Euro 2020 | Andreas Schaad/Getty Images

Until recently Joachim Low's record in charge of Germany was extremely impressive.



However, the 61-year-old's previous job was in charge of Austria Wien all the way back in 2004. Untested in England and lacking in top level club management experience, Low would represent a massive risk which does not seem likely to pay off.



Suitability Rating: 2/10

Likelihood Rating: 4/10

8. Antonio Conte

Conte has just won Serie A | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Antonio Conte's name has been mentioned and as he is one of the best managers in the world, Everton would be crazy not to pursue him if he has even a passing interest in the role.



This is not as unfeasible as it first appears either. The Real and Juventus jobs are both gone, while a Harry Kane-less Tottenham is hardly an attractive proposition.



Then again, neither is a team who has just finished below newly promoted Leeds United...



Suitability Rating: 8/10

Likelihood Rating: 2/10

7. Marcelo Gallardo

Gallardo has transformed River Plate's fortunes since taking over | Pool/Getty Images

Widely considered the best coach in the Americas, Marcelo Gallardo has been in charge of River Plate since 2014.



Every time an aspirational Premier League club has a managerial vacancy his name is brought up and it is no different this time around. Gallardo likes his teams to play sexy football, making him an attractive proposition.



Convincing him to leave one of the biggest clubs on the planet - where he is deified - could be a tough sell, though.



Suitability Rating: 7/10

Likelihood Rating: 4/10

6. Vitor Pereira

Pereira has been in line for the Everton job twice before | Simon Holmes/Getty Images

Everton have previous for hiring former Olympiacos managers from Portugal and the Marco Silva parallel should make Everton wary of appointing Vitor Pereira.



Saying that, he has had success in circumstances more testing than the Greek Super League, leading Porto to a pair of Primeira Liga titles in the 2010s.



Everton have also been linked with him before and he is available without a compensation package after leaving Shanghai SIPG at the end of last year.



Suitability Rating: 5/10

Likelihood Rating: 6/10

5. Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag is attracting plenty of interest from across Europe | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag is one of the most alluring managers in European football.



A proponent of entertaining football and a master of working with younger players, the Dutchman has been pursued by clubs across the continent in recent times.



If Everton want to go along the three-year rebuild route again, Ten Hag could be their man. The only issue would be convincing him to give up a cushy job at Ajax.



Suitability Rating: 7/10

Likelihood Rating: 6/10

4. Frank Lampard

Lampard has been linked with a few clubs since being sacked by Chelsea | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Frank Lampard's managerial legacy at Stamford Bridge is contested. To some he deserves as much credit for the Champions League win as Thomas Tuchel. To others his tactical naivety almost cost the Blues European football altogether.



The truth is somewhere in-between but there is plenty to suggest that Lampard could go on to have a decent coaching career. There are questions over whether Everton is the right job for him, though.



Their squad is on the older side and there would be an expectation on him to get the Toffees into the top six sharpish.



Suitability Rating: 6/10

Likelihood Rating: 7/10

3. Rafa Benitez

Benitez is itching to get back into the game | Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Rafa Benitez is on the market having left Dalian Professional early this year. If you can ignore those pesky Liverpool connections - which is quite a tricky thing to overlook - he does seem like a good fit for Everton.



His football might be aggressively boring but it tends to get results - something Everton have struggled with for some time. Benitez is the master of getting the most out of his resources, which is another advantage if the Toffees don't fancy spending another fortune this summer.



Suitability Rating: 7/10

Likelihood Rating: 5/10

2. Eddie Howe

Howe has been out of work since departing Bournemouth | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After rebuffing Celtic's advances Eddie Howe is still on the lookout for his next challenge and Everton could just the ticket.



A boyhood Toffees fan, Howe did an impressive job at Bournemouth and the Cherries failure to bounce back up to the Premier League this time around adds another layer of gloss to his legacy.



He has his detractors but the exciting young coach is due a big break and Everton could be the club to give it to him.



Suitability Rating: 6/10

Likelihood Rating: 8/10

1. Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has also been linked with Spurs and Crystal Palace | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Prior to both Raul Jimenez's injury and fatigue catching up to them this season, Wolves were consistently challenging for the top six.



Astute recruitment played a role in their success as did the coaching of Nuno Espirito Santo. Now the Portuguese has left Everton should be targeting him as Ancelotti's replacement.



They would be some level of continuity with Espirito Santo favouring a back three - a system Everton used for the majority of the campaign - while he also has a good track record working with older players.



Suitability Rating: 8/10

Likelihood Rating: 7/10