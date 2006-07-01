The clubs Wayne Rooney has scored the most goals against

The greatest goalscorer in Manchester United and England history, there is no doubting that Wayne Rooney will go down in history as of the best footballers of his generation.

After bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old for Everton, Rooney is the second highest goalscorer in Premier League history as well as being the Red Devils' greatest goalscorer in European competitions. At his best he was unplayable, but even he had his favourite opponents.

Having scored over 350 goals in his career, 90min takes a look at who felt the wrath of the 'White Pele' more often than others.

30. Wolves (3 goals)

Rooney came up against Wolves seven times throughout his career, with his best performance against them coming in a 4-1 win in 2011 where he scored twice.

29. Queens Park Rangers (3 goals)

Rooney enjoyed playing against QPR in his Old Trafford days | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Rooney never lost to QPR as a Manchester United player, scoring all three of his goals in those six games. He scored a penalty in the 4-0 win during Louis van Gaal's tenure in 2014 and once in each league fixture in the 11/12 campaign.

28. Fenerbahce (4 goals)

After a £30m transfer to Manchester United as an 18-year-old, Rooney's Old Trafford career began with a bang as he scored a debut hat-trick against Fenerbahce in the Champions League. Talk about first impressions.

27. Sheffield United (4 goals)

Every time Rooney has played against Sheffield United, he has scored. Four goals in three appearances started with this brace at Bramall Lane in the 06/07 season.

26. AS Roma (4 goals)

One of the most memorable games of Rooney's career, the former England captain scored the third as Manchester United romped to a 7-1 win over Italian giants Roma.

25. Norwich City (4 goals)

Wayne Rooney has still got it ?



Watch his late match-winning free-kick for Derby against Norwich!



Recap here: https://t.co/VPDICNiL4M pic.twitter.com/225CQ9YRBb — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 3, 2020

Rooney's record against Norwich is still being added to, as he scored this beauty of a free-kick earlier this season to give Derby three points against the Canaries.

24. Swansea City (4 goals)

Rooney scored four in 13 against Swansea | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Rooney has scored two penalties as part of his four goals against the Welsh side, including most recently in his second spell at Everton in 2017.

23. Southampton (5 goals)

? There was no stopping that one ☄️@WayneRooney only needed one touch to score v Southampton in 2004! pic.twitter.com/7aOhRFxwlO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 2, 2019

'Wazza' has scored in just three of the 15 appearances he's made against Southampton, but two braces and this lovely finish in 2004 put them in the list of his favourite opponents.

22. Birmingham (5 goals)

Rooney has scored five times against Birmingham | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He's only lost once to the Blues and scored all five of his goals in different games, including in 2006/07 when he got a goal and assist in a 3-0 win.

21. Blackburn (5 goals)

Rooney's last goal against Blackburn was historic | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Rooney's most memorable goal against Blackburn came in 2011, as he slotted home a penalty to seal Manchester United's record 19th league title in a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

20. Middlesbrough (5 goals)

Three unbelievable @WayneRooney goals in the #EmiratesFACup ?



????? ??? ?? ???? ??????????



⚽️ vs Middlesbrough, 2005 fourth round

⚽️ vs Portsmouth, 2007 fourth round

⚽️ vs Manchester City, 2012 third round pic.twitter.com/atf7zwU3g5 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) October 24, 2020

One of the best goals Rooney scored in a Manchester United shirt came against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup in 2005, when he smashed a volley into the far corner and won goal of the season.

19. Everton (5 goals)

After leaving Everton to join the Red Devils, Rooney wasn't so loved by the Blues fans. He was booed throughout a trip to Goodison in 2007, and he didn't exactly help matters by scoring and kissing the Man Utd badge as the Reds came from behind en route to another title.

18. AC Milan (6 goals)

The Man Utd admin knows his stuff, as Rooney scored six goals in six games against the Italian giants. He scored three braces, including both home and away in the 09/10 Champions League last 16 tie.

17. Reading (6 goals)

Rooney equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record against Reading in 2017 | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Six goals in ten appearances against Reading have yielded just one defeat for Rooney, who equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goalscoring record against the Royals in the FA Cup in 2017.

16. Hull City (7 goals)

The Tigers have rarely had fun coming up against the Red Devils and Rooney made sure of it in 2009 when he scored all four goals in a 4-0 win.

15. Stoke City (7 goals)

A memorable strike in the career of an all-time great as Rooney became Man Utd's all-time top goalscorer with this free-kick in 2017.

14. Sunderland (7 goals)

Rooney scored on the final day of the 11/12 season at Sunderland | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Everyone remembers the end of the 11/12 season for that Sergio Aguero goal, but Rooney scored the goal at the Stadium of Light that had Man United as champions when their final whistle went. So close, yet so far.

13. West Bromwich Albion (7 goals)

Skinhead Rooney is a great memory for fans on social media, and he was on the scoresheet in 2008 against West Brom. He scored seven times in 19 appearances against the Baggies and only lost twice.

12. Liverpool (7 goals)

An Everton fan born and raised, Rooney always cherished a goal against Liverpool more than any other. His favourite though will surely be his first and only for the Toffees against their rivals.

11. Bolton (9 goals)

A personal favourite, the most perfect counter attack ever. It was one of nine he scored against them, including two hat-tricks.

10. Chelsea (9 goals)

Rooney was always a man for the big occasion and his record against Chelsea proves it. He never scored against them for Everton but did quite a lot of times for the Red Devils.

9. Wigan (10 goals)

.@WayneRooney v Wigan in 2005 - that finish though! ? pic.twitter.com/vnJ79I6yCG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 27, 2017

It was always a productive day at the office against Wigan, as Rooney got ten goals and eight assists in 16 games. That includes a double in the League Cup final as United romped to a 4-0 win.

8. Tottenham Hotspur (11 goals)

Rooney's memorable boxing celebration came against Spurs as he slotted home one of his 11 strikes against the north London club.

7. Portsmouth (12 goals)

Three unbelievable @WayneRooney goals in the #EmiratesFACup ?



????? ??? ?? ???? ??????????



⚽️ vs Middlesbrough, 2005 fourth round

⚽️ vs Portsmouth, 2007 fourth round

⚽️ vs Manchester City, 2012 third round pic.twitter.com/atf7zwU3g5 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) October 24, 2020

Wazza scored all 12 of his goals in just eight of the 15 games he played against Portsmouth, including a Premier League hat-trick in 2009 and this delicate chip in the FA Cup in 2007.

6. Manchester City (12 goals)

The all-time top goalscorer in the Manchester derby with 11 goals, he also scored against them after returning to Everton. Arguably the team he scored his greatest ever goal against too - and he's scored some scorchers.

5. Fulham (13 goals)

Rooney enjoyed his day when Fulham were in town whether it was for Man Utd or Derby. The former England captain scored a Panenka penalty on his 500th league appearance in 2020 against the Cottagers.

4. West Ham United (15 goals)

West Ham fans must really hate Rooney...15 goals against the Hammers and one of them was even from the halfway line.

3. Newcastle United (15 goals)

On this day in 2005, @WayneRooney scored this absolute screamer v Newcastle! ? pic.twitter.com/N8ZH0Try7Q — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 24, 2018

Newcastle hated the sight of Rooney so much that they used to try and wind him up on the pitch to throw him off his game. They stopped trying that when he nearly broke the net with his volley in anger, and he went on to score 15 times against them.

2. Aston Villa (15 goals)

During the peak of his powers, Rooney scored against everyone but Villa seemed to be on the receiving end more often than not. He scored a brace against them five different times including home and away in the 07/08 season.

1. Arsenal (15 goals)

Imagine being 16 years old, playing Premier League football for the club you support, and scoring a screamer against Arsenal. It was the start of a special relationship that Rooney had with Arsenal, as he scored to end their 49-game unbeaten run as well as a hat-trick in the famous 8-2 win too.