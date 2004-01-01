The Everton Lineup That Should Start Against Arsenal

Fifth-placed Everton welcome a struggling Arsenal side to Goodison Park as Carlo Ancelotti's men attempt to build on successive wins over Chelsea and Leicester City.

The Toffees will be buoyed by the return of James Rodriguez for the game this weekend, with the Colombian returning to full training this week, while Richarlison is also good to go despite picking up a minor wrist injury at the King Power Stadium.

Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin all remain on the sidelines for lengthy periods, while the game could also come too soon for captain Seamus Coleman.

Here's the lineup Carlo Ancelotti should pick this weekend.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders