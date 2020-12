The Everton Lineup That Should Start Against Arsenal

Fifth-placed Everton welcome a struggling Arsenal side to Goodison Park as Carlo Ancelotti's men attempt to build on successive wins over Chelsea and Leicester City.

The Toffees will be buoyed by the return of James Rodriguez for the game this weekend, with the Colombian returning to full training this week, while Richarlison is also good to go despite picking up a minor wrist injury at the King Power Stadium.

Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin all remain on the sidelines for lengthy periods, while the game could also come too soon for captain Seamus Coleman.

Here's the lineup Carlo Ancelotti should pick this weekend.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

2. Midfielders

3. Forwards

The England and Everton number one has had a mixed start to the season. He's prone to the odd error, though his performances have improved of late.Sealed the victory for his side at the King Power with a smart finish. Continues to impress while Coleman remains sidelined.The England international will remain at the heart of defence. He's been menacing in the opposition box recently and Arsenal will have to keep an eye on him from set pieces.Will almost certainly take his usual place next to the former Micheal Keane as the Toffees look to make it three wins on the bounce.Godfrey has been proper utility player since arriving at Goodison Park, filling in all over the defence. He'll cover for the injured Lucas Digne as he continues to stake his claim for a regular minutes.Has re-established himself in the lineup after an indifferent start to the campaign. He'll be the Toffees' architect-in-chief as they attempt to break down a leaky Arsenal defence.With Allan out injured, Andre Gomes looks set to deputise.Doucoure has made a seamless transition to life on Merseyside.Has risen to the challenge after being asked to fill James Rodríguez's shoes. He'll be relishing the battle against Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka on the right flank. If James is fully fit though, he'll start this one.The England international will have his eyes set on a couple more goals in this one as he looks to add to his tally of 11 this campaign - the joint-highest in the division.Has made quite the comeback from injury, notching a couple of goals along the way, including the opener for his side in the midweek win over Leicester.Source : 90min