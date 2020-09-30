The Everton Lineup That Should Start Against Brighton

It's about this time where you're supposed to wake up from a dream. A growing sense that things are going slightly too well and the return to strangely comforting mediocrity is just around the corner.

This must be how the majority of Everton fans are feeling right now. Their team has won six games at the start of a campaign for the first time since 1938. Not only this, but the Toffees have played some scintillating attacking football inspired by the creativity of James Rodriguez and the finishing of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, Everton have every chance of maintaining their eye-catching start this Saturday. Opponents Brighton have also performed well without quite obtaining the results they have deserved, but the home team will be favourites to achieve another three point haul.

Here's how we think they should line up to achieve just that.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - The England keeper has veered between impressive performances and embarrassing mistakes so far this season. Despite scrutiny over his position, Pickford's distribution skills make him an important part of the Everton team.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - A club stalwart, Coleman has been a fixture in Everton's defence since the days of David Moyes. Has lost none of his defensive solidity or attacking prowess, but will be tasked with keeping Leandro Trossard quiet.



Yerry Mina (CB) - The Colombian became known for his aerial threat during the 2018 World Cup, but has not quite recaptured that form at Goodison Park. With rumours that Everton are interested in Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori, he will be looking to keep his place in the team.



Michael Keane (CB) - The defender has impressed so far this season, proving the doubters who were sceptical about his ability wrong. Most improved player in Everton's team this season.



Lucas Digne (LB) - The full-back provided the assist for Everton's winning goal at Tottenham a fortnight ago and the Frenchman will be looking to repeat the trick on Saturday.

2. Midfielders

Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - After an injury to Andre Gomes, this could be the ideal chance for Sigurdsson to kickstart his stalling Everton career. In danger of becoming the forgotten man at Goodison, his set-piece prowess may come in handy against Brighton's defence.



Fabian Delph (CM) - As Allan was injured during Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over West Ham, Delph is expected to slot into midfield. The experienced Englishman will provide industry and leadership from the centre of the park.



Abdoulaye Doucouré (CM) - After his spell at Watford, it should be no surprise that Doucouré has settled in quickly to life in Everton's midfield. Will be looking to notch his first goal in blue.

3. Attackers

James Rodriguez (RW) - The Colombian has been the star of the Premier League so far. Many questioned whether the playmaker would have an impact after his spell in the Real Madrid wilderness, but Rodriguez has wowed with his displays to date.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - His record of eight goals in five appearances have earned the Sheffield-born striker a call-up to the England squad this week. Developing into the complete forward, it seems difficult to see how Brighton will stop Calvert-Lewin on Saturday.



Richarlison (LW) - Came off on Wednesday with a minor injury but Richarlison is expected to be available on Saturday. With the ability to win matches on his own, Everton will be hoping to keep the Brazilian fit and happy for the season ahead.