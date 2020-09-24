The Everton Lineup That Should Start Against Crystal Palace

Are Everton now.... good? In a year of tumultuous events, this may even be the most staggering development of all.

After years of mediocrity and underachievement, early signs suggest this Everton team is a very different proposition. The performances of James Rodriguez have captured the imagination of the blue half of Merseyside, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin seems to have transformed into prime Didier Drogba. This has all been overseen by the knowing arched eyebrow of Carlo Ancelotti.

This assist from Everton's Niels Nkounkou is outrageous ?pic.twitter.com/LWVSn9ksYS — Goal (@goal) September 24, 2020

Yet, Everton face their most difficult assignment to date on Saturday. Opponents Crystal Palace have also won both of their Premier League games, with the latest a deserved victory at Old Trafford. Roy Hodgson's team will be difficult to break down.

Here's how we think the Toffees should line up on Saturday.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - The England keeper made a couple of errors against Fleetwood during the week, presumably to make things more interesting. Despite scrutiny over his position, Pickford's distribution skills make him an important part of Everton's team.

Seamus Coleman (RB) - A club stalwart, Coleman has been a fixture in Everton's defence since the days of David Moyes. Has lost none of his defensive solidity or attacking prowess, but will be tasked with keeping Wilfried Zaha quiet.

Yerry Mina (CB) - The Colombian became known for his aerial threat during the 2018 World Cup, but has not quite recaptured that form at Goodison Park. With rumours of a defensive arrival, he will be looking to keep his place in the team.

Michael Keane (CB) - While the defender has somewhat slipped off the radar for neutrals, he remains an important component of Everton's rearguard.

Lucas Digne (LB) - The full-back provided the assist for Everton's winning goal at Tottenham a fortnight ago and the Frenchman will be looking to repeat the trick on Saturday. This is while also keeping an eye on Andros Townsend.

2. Midfielders

Allan (CM) - The Brazilian with an amusingly British name, Allan has already made a favourable impression at Goodison and is well on the way to cult-hero status.

Abdoulaye Doucouré (CM) - After his spell at Watford, it should be no surprise that Doucouré has settled in quickly to life in Everton's midfield. The midfielder will relish the physical examination against messer's McCarthy and McArthur.

André Gomes (CM) - The cultured midfielder will provide elegance to Everton's midfield. Signed from Barcelona, Gomes will be looking for his first goal since joining the club permanently.

3. Attackers

James Rodriguez (RW) - Judging by his performances so far, Rodriguez is destined to become the Premier League's next 'streets will never forget' player. Breaking into precisely zero sprints last weekend, James dictated the match against West Brom, so Palace will be wary of a repeat tomorrow.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - Calvert-Lewin has started the season in red-hot form, scoring the winner against Tottenham and bagging a hat-trick against West Brom. Palace will need a strategy to deal with the league's form striker.

Richarlison (LW) - The Brazilian has the ability to win the match on his own - when he's in the mood. An impressive player with a myriad of different abilities, Richarlison may cope better now the creative load is shared by more of his teammates.