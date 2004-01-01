The Everton Lineup That Should Start Against Leeds

Everton started the season in emphatic fashion, but have fallen off the radar in recent weeks with a mixed bag of performances.

The Toffees returned to winning ways last week after enduring a run of four games without victory, seeing off a struggling Fulham 3-2 at Craven Cottage.

They have real attacking force, but they cannot afford to be complacent against a renegade Leeds United outfit - after all, Marcelo Bielsa was nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach award.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Godfrey is starting to get consistent game time | Pool/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - The England and Everton number one has had a mixed start to the season. He's prone to the odd error, though his performances have improved of late.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - The former Norwich man has been a true squad player since arriving at Goodison Park, filling in all over the defence. He'll keep his place as he continues to stake his claim for a regular spot in the squad.



Michael Keane (CB) - The England international will remain at the heart of defence. He's been menacing in the opposition box and Leeds will have to keep an eye on him from set pieces.



Yerry Mina (CB) - Will almost certainly take his usual place next to the former Burnley man as the Toffees look to make it two wins on the bounce.

2. Midfielders & Wing Backs

Jonjoe Kenny is likely to fill in for the injured Lucas Digne down the left flank | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alex Iwobi (RWB) - Looked destined to fail to live up to the expectations after his big money move from Arsenal, but looked bright in his makeshift wing-back role against Fulham last week and should keep his place on the flank.



Allan (CM) - The Brazilian has already made a favourable impression at Goodison, and his commanding presence in front of the backline will be crucial if Everton are to avoid conceding on the counter.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - After his spell at Watford, it should be no surprise that Doucoure has settled in quickly to life in Everton's midfield. Straight in again.



Jonjoe Kenny (LWB) - The versatile defender is likely to fill in for Lucas Digne, who suffered a serious injury in training earlier this week.

3. Forwards