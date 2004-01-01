The Everton lineup that should start against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby

It's Merseyside derby time on Saturday as Everton look to take advantage of Liverpool's indifferent Premier League form to pick up a first win over their rivals in a decade.

The Toffees were beaten by runaway leaders Manchester City last time out, and still have a home against Fulham fresh in their memories. But those losses are likely to be put to one side as Carlo Ancelotti fires up his troops for a game against their bitter rivals.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have wobbled this season amid a glut of injuries, and look almost certain to surrender their crown at the first time of asking. Defeat would rub more salt into their open wounds, and Everton should be confident of doing just that with the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front.

Here's who else Ancelotti should start to get the job done come kick off.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pickford should start | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Yeah, he's not great, but he's better than Olsen. Pickford starts in goal.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - The skipper has seen himself in and out of the side recently but his experience should see him get the nod over Mason Holgate.



Michael Keane (CB) - Yerry Mina misses out with a calf injury, so the England defender steps in.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - Arguably Everton's best defender this season, Godfrey has been excellent since arriving from Norwich - despite playing in every position known to man.



Lucas Digne (LB) - A guaranteed starter when fit, Digne could slide back into defence and look to whip in dangerous crosses from deep.

2. Midfielders

Gylfi Sigurdsson has earned his place in the Everton midfield this season | Pool/Getty Images

Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - The former Watford man's energy will be extremely useful against a Liverpool side that have proven to be shaky under pressure.



Tom Davies (CM) - Allan's return to the side may come via the bench, handing Davies another opportunity to strengthen his claims for a regular spot.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (CAM) - The Icelandic captain has worked hard to fit into Ancelotti's system and will be the chief creator at the tip of central midfield.

3. Forwards

Everton's biggest goal threats | Visionhaus/Getty Images

James Rodriguez (RW) - The Colombian has the keys to unlock any door and fitness permitting is a certain starter.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 18 goals so far this season for DCL, he's fit again after a hamstring injury and will start as the Toffees biggest goal threat.



Richarlison (LW) - In Calvert-Lewin's absence, Richarlison has stepped up to supply some of Everton's goals. Not a time to take his foot of the gas, particularly when we know how bad Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive positioning can be.