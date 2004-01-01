The Everton Lineup That Should Start Against Tottenham

Everton are one of the more frustrating Premier League teams to support.

Each year, optimism rises that the storied club will challenge the Premier League elite, only to be extinguished by Christmas time. Inconsistency has become the by-word at Goodison Park and it is the task of Carlo Ancelotti to revive the fortunes of this sleeping giant.

The Italian has been backed in the transfer market. Midfielders Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré have arrived to stiffen Everton's engine room, while the signing of 2014 World Cup star James Rodriguez has captured the imagination of the blue half of Merseyside.

Everton's opener is a tricky one - last season's defeat at Tottenham was one of the Toffees' more supine performances and José Mourinho's men will have only grown stronger since.

However, Everton's squad contains enough talent to beat anybody on their day. Here's how they should line up on Sunday.

1. Goalkeepers and Defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - While Pickford has come under increasing scrutiny at international level, his status as Everton's first choice remains in no doubt. He'll need to be at his best to thwart Harry Kane, though.

Seamus Coleman (RB) - The Goodison stalwart will be motivated by facing his international teammate Matt Doherty. The Irishman remains crucial to Everton's hopes of improving on last season.

Yerry Mina (CB) - The Colombian centre-back should be passed fit for Sunday's game. A huge aerial threat that Everton will look to exploit from set pieces.

Michael Keane (CB) - Written off as another expensive and underwhelming Everton signing by some, Ancelotti has retained faith in Keane. The Italian will want his faith to be repaid.

Lucas Digne (LB) - One of the best full-backs in the league, Digne will provide a crucial attacking outlet on Sunday. Fantasy Football managers will also be hoping the French international has a productive afternoon.

2. Midfielders

Bernard (RM) - Despite looking far removed from the modern footballer, this tricky midfielder is capable of unlocking even the tightest defences.

Allan (CDM) - The combative, all-action central midfielder looks likely to become a fans favourite at Everton. Having worked with Ancelotti before at Napoli, the Brazilian would not look out of place in a José Mourinho side.

Abdoulaye Doucouré (CDM) - Another attempt at providing Everton some midfield bite, Doucouré will no doubt relish the challenge of facing physical midfielders such as Moussa Sissoko.

James Rodriguez (CAM) - Everton's marquee summer signing and many will be interested to see how the Colombian fares in the Premier League. The 29-year-old retains enough talent to win games on his own.

Richarlison (LM) - A genuine Everton success story. Many eyebrows were raised at the time, but Richarlison has proven an excellent player for the Toffees. Tottenham will need to pay close attention to him to gain a result.

3. Strikers

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - The young striker from Sheffield had something of a breakout season last time around. Ancelotti has spoken effusively of Calvert-Lewin and he will definitely be a handful for the Tottenham defence. Underrated.