The goalkeepers who have scored in the Premier League

There is literally nothing better in football than a goalkeeper going up for a late corner.

You can keep your trophy wins, unbeaten records and brilliant summer signings - we all really live to see a manager on the sidelines give their goalie the thumbs up to charge forward when a goal is needed in injury time.

Spare a thought for Friedel. The American scrambled in an equaliser against Charlton back in 2004 to seemingly rescue a point for his Blackburn side.



Friedel instinctively prodded in and was subsequently mobbed by his Rovers teammates, but there was still enough time for Charlton to steal the victory courtesy of Claus Jensen.



Football, eh? What a tough game.

3. Paul Robinson

Everyone loves a goalkeeper scoring! Enjoy Paul Robinson's goal v our next opponents @WatfordFC from 2007... ?

This one was straight from a set piece. Did Robinson work on it at Tottenham's training ground? He surely did, right?



Back in 2007, From a free kick near the touchline, the former England number one went looking for his Spurs strikers but instead ended up doing the finishing himself, enticing a slightly embarrassed grin from Watford's Ben Foster.



Robinson had gotten on the scoresheet in the past too, netting in a League Cup tie for Leeds.

4. Tim Howard

Howard looked more than a little sheepish after fooling Bolton's Adam Bogdan with a piledriver from his own box.



The ball bounced ridiculously high to totally bamboozle his opposite number.



The Wanderers had the last laugh on that fateful day back in 2012, mind, as David Ngog and Gary Cahill overturned the deficit for a 2-1 win.

5. Asmir Begovic

On this day in 2013 Asmir Begovic broke the record for the longest goal in football history

Not only did Begovic score his first ever professional goal in this 1-1 draw with Southampton in 2013, he went into the Guinness World Book of Records for it for longest goal ever scored - until that feat was broken by Tom King of Newport.



The Bosnian's strike also came after just 13 seconds, his long ball forward bouncing over Artur Boruc with a little wind assist.



The pair later became teammates at Bournemouth. Probably had more than a few awkward conversations about it.

6. Alisson Becker

Here it is... Alisson's remarkable header deep into injury-time that handed Liverpool an incredible 2-1 victory over West Brom! ??



? Reaction on Sky Sports PL

? Download the @SkySports app!

? Follow #WBALIV reaction: https://t.co/4Ko9z3MRwQ pic.twitter.com/AJmXwiXuvn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2021

This was just pure unadulterated Barclays. Inject it everywhere.



With Liverpool's Champions League hopes hanging by a thread with their trip to West Brom locked at 1-1, Alisson charged up for a late Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.



The Brazilian met it with all the force and precision of a seasoned striker, sending a header sailing past Sam Johnstone and into the far corner.



In a 2020/21 season that seemed so devoid of emotion due to the lack of fans in attendance, this brought all football fans together. Well, Manchester United and Everton supporters aside, perhaps.