The lineups the last time Everton beat Liverpool at Anfield

Everton travel across Stanley Park on Saturday to face rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, looking for their first win against the Reds since October 2010 - and their first win at Anfield since 27 September 1999.

Kevin Campbell netted the winner inside the opening five minutes, three players were sent off and S Club Party by S Club 7 was riding high in the charts as the Toffees ran out 1-0 winners on a Monday night at Anfield 21-and-a-half years ago.

The Toffees have since departed Liverpool's home ground without tasting victory on 23 consecutive occasions. So who lined up for both sides the last time Everton left Anfield with all three points?

Liverpool

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Westerveld and Jeffers had a slight disagreement | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sander Westerveld (GK) - Westerveld was one of three players to see red during the 1999 encounter for a bizarre scrap with Francis Jeffers, very much the 90s' answer to Nicola Adams. He departed Liverpool after winning the treble in 2001 and had a brief loan spell at Everton in 2006. The Dutchman remains the last player to feature for both Merseyside clubs.



Vegard Heggem (RB) - Heggem has the honour of being the man who came off to allow Steven Gerrard to make his Premier League debut for Liverpool. The pair have left slightly different legacies at Anfield. The right back was sadly forced to retire at the age of just 25 having been plagued by injuries. He would go on to run a salmon fishing business back in his native Norway.



Jamie Carragher (CB) - Liverpool legend Carragher was famously brought up as an Everton fan, but would go on to make over 500 appearances for the Toffees' rivals. He tripped and made a wonderfully improvised (failed) attempt to head clear in the build up to Westerveld's sending off in 1999.



Sami Hyypia (CB) - This was Hyypia's first appearance in a Merseyside derby, having joined the Reds in the summer of 1999. The defender would spend a decade at Anfield, but was only on the losing side against Everton on a further two occasions.



Steve Staunton (LB) - This was the Irish international's second spell at Liverpool, and this would be his final Merseyside derby at Anfield. He finished the game in goal after Westerveld's sending off as the Reds had used all of their substitutes.

2. Midfielders

Patrik Berger was a style icon way back when | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Vladimir Smicer (RM) - This was Smicer's maiden Merseyside derby. He will always hold a place in Liverpool supporter's hearts after scoring a rocked from range and netting the fourth spot kick in their famous 2005 Champions League final comeback victory over Milan - his final game for the club.



Didi Hamann (CM) - Hamman was another Merseyside derby debutant, and is again famed for his contribution from the bench to spark Liverpool's Champions League final comeback victory over Milan. He left Liverpool in 2006, and concluded his career with a rogue one-season stint at MK Dons.



Jamie Redknapp (CM) - Redknapp was one of two remaining 'Spice Boys' in Liverpool's lineup for their 1999 defeat to Everton. During his time at Anfield, the midfielder went to watch an Everton match at Goodison Park. Unfortunately, Toffees fans saw past his cunning baseball cap disguise and threw a meat pie at his head.



Patrik Berger (LM) - Berger and his Alice band moved to Merseyside following his performances at Euro 96. He left for Portsmouth in 2003, with one of his most famous contributions in a Liverpool shirt being the fabulous pass in behind for Michael Owen to race onto and score the winner in the 2001 FA Cup final.

3. Forwards

Owen and Fowler were both Liverpool academy products | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Robbie Fowler (ST) - The second remaining 'Spice Boy' in the Liverpool lineup, Fowler is the seventh highest goalscorer in Premier League history. Football took Fowler to Perth and Queensland towards the latter stages of his career, and he retired after a stint in the Thai League.



Michael Owen (ST) - Liverpool lined up with a home grown strike partnership of Owen and Fowler. Football took the forward to Real Madrid and Manchester United, and he retired after a stint at Stoke. Goals for Liverpool: 158. Films watched: 8.

4. Substitutes

Gerrard was sent off at the death | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard - In just his second Merseyside derby, Gerrard came on in the 66th minute and was sent off in the 90th minute for a wild lunge on Campbell. Fortunately, he'd go on to do alright for himself at Anfield, and is best remembered for other stuff.



Erik Meijer - The 1999/2000 campaign would be the big striker's solitary season with Liverpool, and in quite a fall from grace, he was sent out on loan to Preston.



Titi Camara - Camara joined Liverpool from Marseille in 1999 and made his Merseyside derby debut from the bench. He would go onto earn cult hero status at Anfield.

Everton

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Weir started at right back for Everton | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Paul Gerrard (GK) - No relation. Although Steven Gerrard does have an older brother called Paul, but sadly not this one. Gerrard was the famous recipient of a Paolo Di Canio act of sportsmanship, with the West Ham forward catching the ball instead of turning it into an empty net as the Everton goalkeeper lay injured on the turf in December 2000.



David Weir (RB) - The second most famous David Weir, the Scotland international tasted victory on just his second trip to Anfield. He would go onto spend eight years with the Toffees, and would never win at Anfield again. Weir was one of two Everton players sent off in the 2003 Merseyside derby. Honestly, you wouldn't see that kind of ill discipline from Liverpool.



Richard Gough (CB) - Weir's Scotland teammate Gough made his Merseyside derby bow during the 1999 victory over Liverpool - aged 37. Imagine having to deal with the pace of Owen and Fowler at the age of 37.



Richard Dunne (CB) - Richard Dunne was likely doing the heavy lifting in the pace department in 1999. The Irish international is the famous holder of two Premier League records - most own goals and most red cards. Someone's got to have them.



Michael Ball (LB) - The second most famous Michael Ball. Actually progressed through the Liverpool youth system alongside Gerrard and Owen, before making the switch to the Toffees. One of those rogue players to have one senior England cap to his name.

6. Midfielders

Hutchison played for both Everton and Liverpool | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

John Collins (CM) - One of four Scotland internationals in the Everton side. Collins left Everton at the end of the 1999/2000 season, and post-retirement would go on to win the Scottish League Cup as manager at Hibs.



Don Hutchison (CM) - Hutchison had spent four years at Liverpool between 1990 and 1994 prior to signing for Everton in 1998. Despite this, he became a popular figure at Goodison, captaining the side on occasions during the 1999/2000 season.



Abel Xavier (CM) - Portugal international Xavier was the only non British or Irish player in the Everton starting XI for their 1999 victory over Liverpool. He was another who crossed the Merseyside divide, signing for Liverpool from Everton in 2002.

7. Forwards

Campbell netted the winner against Liverpool in 1999 | Ben Radford/Getty Images

Francis Jeffers (FW) - Another with a solitary senior England cap to his name, Jeffers set up the winner in the 1999 derby before seeing red for scrapping with Westerveld. Once a highly rated youngster, his 2001 move to Arsenal never caught alight, his most prolific goalscoring spell post-Everton was a nine-game loan stint at Ipswich in 2007, and he concluded his career with Accrington Stanley.



Kevin Campbell (FW) - Campbell netted the winner in the 1999 derby with an instinctively hit first time effort from close range, and concluded the season as the club's top scorer. The striker is Everton's fourth highest scorer in Premier League history.



Nick Barmby (FW) - Yet another player who played for both clubs, Barmby became the first player in four decades to cross the Merseyside divide when he swapped Everton for Liverpool in 2000. One of just nine players to score for six different Premier League clubs.