The Manchester United Lineup That Should Start Against Everton

As Manchester United travel to Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime for their Premier League fixture against Everton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some big decisions to make.

The Red Devils make the trip after a midweek horror show in Istanbul, where they were beaten 2-1 in the Champions League following some amateurish defending. That result came after they were beaten at Old Trafford by Arsenal last weekend, making it six home games in the Premier League without a win.

Away from home though, they had won ten in a row prior to Wednesday's defeat and under-pressure Solskjaer will be desperate to get the club back to winning ways. He must get the starting lineup right so here's who we at 90min think he should go with.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should start at right-back | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

David De Gea (GK): Given a rest in midweek, Dean Henderson didn't do enough to claim the number one jersey for himself. De Gea has been in fairly decent form recently too, only conceding two own goals and a penalty since the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham, so he should come back into the side.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB): The former Crystal Palace man is the undisputed first-choice right back at the club and his form has done nothing to see him drop out of the team. Going forward he can improve greatly but defensively he is solid and Everton will no doubt cause United problems. A must start.



Axel Tuanzebe (CB): After a stunning performance against PSG, Tuanzebe struggled in midweek against Istanbul Basaksehir. Despite that, he is still young and clearly has great quality and his pace would certainly go a good distance to dealing with the threat of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. With Lindelof a doubt, he should start.



Harry Maguire (CB): The captain is a guaranteed starter when available and despite his poor form, he will start here too. Aerially he is good enough to shut down Calvert-Lewin and the pace of Tuanzebe alongside him should help him too. He needs to use his leadership qualities that Solskjaer talks about so often to tighten his side up if they're to be successful.



Luke Shaw (LB): Since the signing of Alex Telles, Luke Shaw has found a good groove of form. Shaw has started bombing forward more often and even got an assist for Anthony Martial in midweek. With Telles unlikely to be fit to start following a positive COVID-19 test, he is likely to continue his run in the team.

2. Midfielders

Scott McTominay didn't start in midweek, so he's likely to come in this weekend | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Scott McTominay (CM): Energy and legs are going to be vital in this game and McTominay is one of Solskjaer's trusted enforcers in the middle of the park. Despite a lack of ability on the ball, off it he offers more protection than Paul Pogba does right now and therefore will likely start ahead of the Frenchman.



Nemanja Matic (CM): The Serbian got the nod in midweek but was caught out for the opening goal. Despite that, he's still comfortably Man United's best holding midfielder. He reads the game well, is strong physically and good in the air too, while also able to break lines with his passing. Added protection for the defence will be necessary and there's nobody better.



Bruno Fernandes (CAM): The talisman of the side since his arrival in January, Fernandes is another who starts when available. Going forward he is constantly looking to unlock doors with a killer pass, while he also has a tremendous eye for goal. His energy when pressing will help defensively too so he will start this game.

3. Forwards

Martial is back from a three-game suspension | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Mason Greenwood (RW): A goal against RB Leipzig was followed up by a poor showing against Arsenal, but the 19-year-old is still a top, top talent. With United failing to strengthen their right-wing position in the summer, Greenwood continues to be the best option there and he scored against Everton last season. Omens and all that.



Marcus Rashford (LW): After struggling in midweek, Rashford was substituted early. The central striker role hasn't seen him flourish bar that 20-minute spell against Leipzig where he scored a hat-trick, so a move back out wide should suit. Seamus Coleman is a doubt, so a fired up Rashford could give Jonjoe Kenny nightmares.



Anthony Martial (ST): A tough start to the season for Martial has eased up in recent weeks. He's served his suspension domestically and has two goals in his last two appearances in the Champions League too. He should come back into the side and lead the line, knowing that Edinson Cavani failed to make an impact in his absence. His record against Everton is pretty good too, so he will look to continue that to lead United back to victory.