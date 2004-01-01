The Premier League & MLS clubs that Jesse Lingard could join

For the first time in his professional career, Jesse Lingard is going to start a season not contracted to boyhood club Manchester United.

The 29-year-old was released following the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford at the end of last month.

There are of course Premier League clubs keeping tabs on him, but Lingard is also set to head to the US to discuss a potential move to MLS.

Here are the clubs, English and American, that Lingard could join this summer, why he might choose them and why he might steer clear - brought to you by one of the States' finest creations.

Premier League clubs

1. West Ham United

Pros: Successful loan spell, play in Europe, huge stadium in a huge city

Cons: Might not like bubbles, would be outnumbered in EastEnders vs Coronation Street debates

City: London

Local cuisine: Jellied eels



A return to West Ham would probably suit Lingard best, even if he's been putting off a move back to London Stadium for a year.



He would slot right back into their system under a manager who clearly wants him. Really, this should be a no-brainer.

2. Everton

Pros: Play in Europe (technically), one of England's biggest clubs

Cons: Play in Europe (only geographically), team just lost their best player, relegation candidates

City: Liverpool

Local cuisine: Scouse



Everton avoided relegation from the Premier League by the skin of their teeth last season and they've just sold their best player in Richarlison.



Sure, getting Lingard on a free might be the most Everton thing imaginable, but they should probably use their scarce resources in other areas.

MLS clubs

3. LAFC

Pros: Could be teammates with superstars like Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, would almost certainly win silverware

Cons: Not even playing in Europe (competitively or geographically)

City: Los Angeles

Local cuisine: Apparently it's French dipped toast, but that sounds too French



If Lingard is looking to secure a payday and boost his brand in one of the world's largest and significant countries, then there's every chance he could head to LAFC.



While it's being reported they won't get into a bidding war for Lingard, LAFC do have another DP space on their roster to accommodate him, while they are said to be eyeing another player to star with Bale and Carlos Vela up front.

4. LA Galaxy

Pros: It's like playing for Real Madrid but in America

Cons: Not actually like playing for Real Madrid at all

City: Los Angeles

Local cuisine: Hang on, let me Google another...ice cream sandwich



Across Los Angeles, the Galaxy have a long history of signing big-name players, while they are currently trying to shift the current one in Douglas Costa.



They would need to find a suitor for said Brazilian first as they currently do not have any DP slots open.

5. Inter Miami

Pros: Greatest kits in football (source: Phil Neville)

Cons: Not a very good team (reason: Phil Neville)

Local cuisine: Churrasco grilled steak, so immediately more appetising than LA



As it stands, it would take some doing for Inter Miami to win these sweepstakes.



They're already working under restrictions because they broke MLS rules to sign Blaise Matuidi (well done), while it's being reported that a move for Lingard doesn't currently fit in with their plans. Don't rule it out, but a link-up with Fizzer is pretty unlikely.

6. Orlando City

Pros: Located in the Disney capital of the world

Cons: Name one other thing about Orlando, I dare you

City: Orlando (duh)

Local cuisine: Ice cream with Italian meringue (what is wrong with this country?)



Lingard is said to only be considering a move to Los Angeles or Florida, and if he doesn't fancy a move to the three teams already mentioned, then his remaining hopes hinge on Orlando City.



The likes of Kaka and Nani have turned out for them before and Alexandre Pato is currently on their books, but they don't have an open DP slot and would need to buy one of their current stars out to facilitate such a move. Might need to widen your parameters, Jesse.