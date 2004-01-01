Tottenham 5-0 Everton: Player ratings as Spurs run riot against woeful Toffees

Tottenham boosted their Champions League hopes and plunged Everton further into relegation worry as they thumped their visitors 5-0 in north London on Monday night.

Despite a tetchy start, Spurs took the lead as nice play between Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon allowed the latter to lash across goal where Michael Keane was waiting to rifle in past his own goalkeeper.

Jordan Pickford was at fault as the hosts made it 2-0, with Dejan Kulusevski's poke allowing Son Heung-min to shoot under the England goalkeeper's body to give Tottenham a meaty advantage having barely dominated the game.

Everton had gone walkabout positionally at the back and soon fell three goals behind as their high line was exposed by Matt Doherty's pass which set Harry Kane free. The England captain whipped the ball into the near corner to draw level with Thierry Henry on 175 Premier League goals.

The second half was barely a minute old when Spurs grabbed their fourth. Kulusevski notched another assist, playing the ball across goal for substitute Sergio Reguilon to score with his first touch after replacing Sessegnon.

The Toffees tried to show their attacking teeth as Dominic Calvert-Lewin dragged a shot across goal, though Spurs went closest next as Eric Dier hit the bar with a header.

Tottenham would go 5-0 up within the hour as Doherty grabbed another assist, clipping the ball over for Kane to score on the volley, a similar strike to his effort against Leeds last week, surpassing Henry's PL tally in the process.

Substitutes Dele Alli and Vitaliy Mykolenko were introduced and greeted warmly by the home fans for vastly different reasons as Tottenham ran down the clock to secure the victory.

Spurs remain seventh in the Premier League, three points behind fourth placed Arsenal, while Everton are still 17th.

Tottenham player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Hugo Lloris (GK) - 6/10 - Wasn't tested in the slightest.



Cristian Romero (CB) - 6/10 - Absolutely clattered Richarlison for a booking. Won most of his battles and was brought off for Sanchez.



Eric Dier (CB) - 6/10 - Hit the bar with a header. Commanding at the back, though little was really asked of him.



Ben Davies (CB) - 6/10 - Involved in the build-up to Keane's own goal. Overlapped well on the left.

2. Midfielders & wing backs

Doherty was excellent | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Matt Doherty (RWB) - 9/10 - Could have scored but for a point-blank save from Pickford. Terrific pass sent Kane through on goal for the third and clipped one over for the striker to bury. A major threat and his best performance in a Spurs shirt.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - 7/10 - Won the midfield battle alongside Bentancur. Few nice passes here and there.



Rodrigo Bentancur (CM) - 7/10 - Returned to the starting XI following injury. Few dribbles and his ease in possession caught the eye.



Ryan Sessegnon (LWB) - 7/10 - Good work saw him smash in a cross that deflected off Keane for the opener. Frequently found space out wide but looked to take a knock and subbed off at half time.

3. Forwards

Kane was electric | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Dejan Kulusevski (RW) - 8/10 - Lovely poked pass set up Son for the second. Ball across goal teed up Reguilon. Fitting into this Tottenham team excellently.



Harry Kane (ST) - 10/10 - Weaved his way through Everton with the ball at his feet. Put away the third with style after being played in by Doherty. Awesome volley from Doherty's lob for the fifth. A virtuoso display and now ahead of Thierry Henry in the all-time Premier League goalscorers list.



Son Heung-min (LW) - 7/10 - Could have slipped in Sessegnon early on. Bagged the second and booked later for tugging back Gordon. Missed a sitter when clean through.

4. Substitutes

Reguilon scored with his first touch | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Sergio Reguilon (LWB) - 7/10 - Scored with his first touch. Rapid down the left and was a threat.



Davinson Sanchez (CB) - 6/10 - Brought on for Romero who had been booked. Kept things simple and nodded a late chance wide.



Steven Bergwijn (LW) - 6/10 - Looked lively and could have been in on goal had a few things gone his way. Mazy run just needed more composure with the finish.

Everton player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Keane had a stinker | BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 4/10 - No chance for Keane's own goal but had to do better for Son's strike. Made a few decent stops to keep the score down somewhat.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 3/10 - Troubled by Sessegnon and Son all game and looked way off the pace. Needs to be taken out of the firing line.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 2/10 - Looked both overwhelmed by Spurs' attacks and not bothered at the same time.



Michael Keane (CB) - N/A - Got his positioning all wrong and booted in past Pickford for the opener. Awful all round. His night was summed up when Holgate smashed a ball into his face.



Jonjoe Kenny (LB) - 3/10 - A similar story to Coleman but with Doherty and Kulusevski.

6. Midfielders

Van de Beek and Everton got swarmed | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 5/10 - Made a few tackles and helped Everton win the ball in decent areas.



Allan (CM) - 3/10 - Tried to get stuck in and made some challenges but showed little quality on the ball.



Donny van de Beek (CM) - 2/10 - An anonymous display.

7. Forwards

At least Gordon tried | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RW) - 6/10 - Was lively early on, being tugged and pulled by Spurs players as he looked to run clear. Showed some 'pashun'.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 3/10 - First major contribution came when he dragged a shot across goal in the second half. Barely involved.



Richarlison (LW) - 3/10 - Made a few charging runs but rarely looked capable of influencing proceedings. Bullied and roughed up all evening.

8. Substitutes

Jarrad Branthwaite (CB) - 4/10 - Came on and was immediately overwhelmed for Spurs' fourth.



Vitaliy Mykolenko (LWB) - 5/10 - The Ukrainian got a great reception.



Dele Alli (CM) - 5/10 - Received a rousing welcome from the home crowd on his return.

