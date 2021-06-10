Tottenham & Everton join race to sign LAFC's Diego Rossi

Premier League clubs Tottenham and Everton have joined the race to sign Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi.

Transfer rumors have swirled during Rossi’s four seasons at LAFC, but none as seriously as the reports linking him to Tottenham or Everton.

The Telegraph have reported that the two Premier League sides are set to battle it out to secure the Uruguayan. English sources report that Rossi would cost about £10m, or a little over $14m. It remains unclear whether Rossi’s contract is set to expire at Los Angeles FC, which would impact the price of the sale significantly.

Reports also mention that the west coast side are looking at loan deals with an option to buy, rather than a full transfer deal. Top MLS players are rarely loaned out, but teams could be following Swansea’s move after they signed D.C. United’s Paul Arriola for only a couple of months.

Diego Rossi has played an integral role in the success of LAFC, leading the team to win Major League Soccer’s Supporters’ Shield in 2019. Individually, Rossi earned a spot in the MLS All-Star match in 2019 and was named in the league’s Best XI in 2020.

Last year, Rossi became the youngest player in league history to win the MLS Golden boot, while also earning the title of Best Young Player in MLS at 22-years old. He’s recorded 45 goals and 20 assists in only 90 appearances for the Los Angeles club.

Diego Rossi in action | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Alongside Carlos Vela, the two became an unstoppable force for Bob Bradley’s team. Though LAFC has had a slow start to the 2021 season due to injuries, Rossi’s talent has not been diminished. LAFC entered the international break with two wins, three loses and two draws.

Despite the start, Rossi is an up-and-coming talent with tremendous potential.

Internationally, Rossi has yet to break into the senior team. He’s only recorded nine appearances with the Under-23 national team, hoping to make an impact in MLS to earn a call-up to the prestigious first-team.