Tottenham eyeing move for Everton's Jordan Pickford

Tottenham are preparing for life without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and have lined up Everton's Jordan Pickford as a possible successor.

Lloris, who turns 35 in December, is approaching the final six months of his contract, and while a short-term extension has not been ruled out, those in charge at Tottenham are well aware that they need to plan for the future.

Following Antonio Conte's arrival at the club, discussions have been held over who the boss would like as a long-term goalkeeper, and the Telegraph say it's Pickford's name which has come up more than most.

Conte's preference is believed to be a homegrown goalkeeper who can come in next summer and immediately compete with Lloris, or potentially replace him as Spurs' starter.

A number of candidates are being considered, but Pickford, who has been England's number one since 2018, is towards the top of Conte's wish list.

Everton are understandably reluctant to part ways with the 27-year-old, but Financial Fair Play rules could see them forced to cash in on Pickford. Manager Rafa Benitez has already complained about the rules limiting his summer spending, which was restricted to a comparatively measly £1.8m.

Pickford, who cost £25m when he joined from Sunderland in 2017, remains under contract until 2024 and has not expressed a desire to leave the club. But should he not sign an extension, this summer would be the final window for Everton to sell Pickford at max value - more than that £25m initial spend.

Spurs' current back-up option is Pierluigi Gollini, who was brought in on loan from Atalanta last summer to compete with Lloris.

But he's failed to inspire when given an opportunity this season and may not see the option to buy clause in contract triggered, which in turn could lead Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici to Pickford.