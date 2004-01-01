Tottenham hijack Everton move for Arnaut Danjuma

Tottenham have made a late move to bring in Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, 90min understands.

The Netherlands international had appeared to be heading to Everton on loan until the end of the season in a bid to help them fight against Premier League relegation.

Danjuma has been targeted by several English sides this window, but had initially decided to head to Goodison Park in recent days.

Everton believed that they would have been announcing a deal for Danjuma today, but sources have told 90min he has had a late change of heart and is now in talks over a loan to Tottenham instead.

Spurs have been in the market for another forward this window and talks are ongoing with Roma over Nicolo Zaniolo.

In addition to Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United have also tried to make a late run at Danjuma.

The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 34 games for Villarreal last season, and has grabbed six in 17 this term. However, he missed out on a spot in Netherlands' squad for the 2022 World Cup.

On this edition of Talking Transfers, Scott Saunders hosts Toby Cudworth & Graeme Bailey to discuss some of the latest transfer news. On today's agenda: Dusan Vlahovic, Anthony Gordon, Enzo Fernandes, Amadou Onana, Malo Gusto, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro Porro, Weston McKennie, Milan Skriniar, Maiximo Perrone & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!