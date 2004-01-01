Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham Hotspur kickstart their 2020/21 season on Sunday with a tricky meeting with Carlo Ancelotti's new-look Everton.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping to improve on last season's sixth place finish. He has added Irish full-back Matt Doherty and Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to his ranks, but saw long-serving Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen depart.

Everton have also been busy in the transfer market. They recently announced the captures of Colombian star James Rodriguez, Napoli central midfielder Allan, and Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure.

With five Champions League winners' medals between them, the opening day meeting sees two of the world's most respected managers go head-to-head.

Where to Watch on TV

When is Kick Off? Sunday 13th September

What Time is Kick Off? 16:30 (BST)

Where is it Being Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League (UK), PeacockTV (US)

Referee? Martin Atkinson

Team News

The home side have an almost full squad to choose from ahead of their opener. Harry Winks is the only doubt, having pulled out of England's UEFA Nations League squad.

New arrivals Doherty and Hojbjerg are both expected to make their debuts.

Carlo Ancelotti continues to be without Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Cenk Tosun, who are both long-term absentees. English duo Mason Holgate and Fabian Delph are also likely to be sidelined.

All three of Everton's newest recruits are expected to start.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham: Lloris; Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Davies; Hojbjerg, Sissoko; Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Son; Kane



Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure; Bernard, Rodriguez, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

'Recent' Form

The Lilywhites ended the last campaign with a flourish, going unbeaten in their final six games to secure a top six spot.

Harry Kane in particular ended strong, scoring five in his last three. On Sunday, he will face one of his favourite opponents. The 27-year-old has scored eight in his last five against the Toffees.

The visitors limped towards the finish line back in July, winning just one of their final six.

The form of top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be a concern for manager Ancelotti. The Englishman has failed to find the net since his freak opener against Manchester United back in March.

Here are the last five results for each side.

Tottenham

Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs (26/7)

Spurs 3-0 Leicester City (19/7)

Newcastle United 1-3 Spurs (15/7)

Spurs 2-1 Arsenal (12/7)

Bournemouth 0-0 Spurs (9/7)

Everton

Everton 1-3 Bournemouth (26/7)

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton (20/7)

Everton 1-1 Aston Villa (16/7)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Everton (12/7)

Everton 1-1 Southampton (9/7)

Prediction

The omens are not good for the visitors, who have failed to beat the north Londoners in any of the previous 15 meetings. Furthermore, Spurs boss Mourinho has beaten the Toffees 12 times in his career - only West Ham and Tottenham have lost more times to the Portuguese.

With three high-quality additions to the starting XI, there are reasons to be excited if you're an Everton fan. However, these players may take some time to gel, so don't expect an instant impact.

With almost all of his best squad available to him, Mourinho should have enough quality at his disposal to see off the Merseyside club.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Everton