Tottenham in talks with Everton over Richarlison & Anthony Gordon

Tottenham have held discussions with Everton over potential deals for Richarlison and Anthony Gordon, 90min understands.

Spurs have already made three signings this transfer window but are keen to bring in further reinforcements ahead of their return to the Champions League.

90min previously reported that Spurs were readying a bid for Toffees talisman Richarlison, who remains their priority forward target this window.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing and Tottenham are currently leading the race for his signature. However, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have also held discussions with Everton, while PSG, Juventus and Milan have asked to be kept informed of the situation.

The north London side have also asked about 21-year-old winger Gordon, who is coming off the back of an impressive breakout season despite Everton's wretched battle against relegation.

Tottenham are admirers of Gordon but would prefer for a deal to be largely centred around player swaps. 90min previously reported of Everton's interest in Harry Winks, though the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Matt Doherty and Jack Clarke have also been floated.

If a deal were to be struck, then it's also possible that Gordon could return to Goodison Park on loan.

Spurs also asked Everton about the availability of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, though he is not believed to be a transfer target for this current window. Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris signed a new contract running until 2024 earlier this year, though has previously insisted he will stand down as the club's starting goalkeeper when a viable replacement is ready to take over.