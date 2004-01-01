Tottenham, Leeds & Newcastle among Premier League clubs monitoring Noni Madueke

Tottenham, Leeds and Newcastle are among the Premier League clubs tracking Noni Madueke, 90min understands, and the winger could leave PSV Eindhoven this summer.

The 21-year-old has emerged as an exciting talent in the last 18 months with England boss Gareth Southgate being briefed about his progress.

A hamstring injury limited his appearances last season, but a host of clubs have been following his emergence closely.

Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Everton and Wolves are all tracking him, and 90min has also been told that several of the Premier League's 'big six' - including former club Tottenham - are in the picture as well.

Madueke began his career in England with Spurs' academy and was the captain of their Under 16s but was persuaded to sign for PSV in 2018 on a three-year deal.

He made his first team debut in 2020, and has now racked up over 50 appearances for the club.

Madueke signed a long-term contract at the end of 2021 but 90min understands that PSV face a battle to hang onto him going forward.

Madueke’s team-mate Cody Gakpo is also attracting a great deal of interest and the expectation within the club is that one of them is likely to leave if as expected offers arrive.

PSV have already made moves to cover any possible losses by snapping up Paris Saint-Germain starlet Xavi Simons.