Antonio Conte's first Premier League outing as Tottenham Hotspur manager takes the Italian tactician to Everton's Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The newly-appointed 52-year-old went unbeaten across his four Premier League meetings with the Toffees during his first spell in England at Chelsea. Everton didn't even find the net in those six hours of top flight football, but are up against a different challenge altogether in these embryonic stages of Conte's Tottenham reign.

Here's the lineup the serial winner may call upon for his first Premier League match in more than three years.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Hugo Lloris (GK) - Into his tenth season at Spurs, Tottenham's captain is onto his seventh manager.



Cristian Romero (CB) - Serie A's defender of the year in the season that Conte's Inter recorded the best defence en route to the title will be very familiar to the incoming manager - even more so after his dismissal on Thursday.



Eric Dier (CB) - As a teenager, Dier was sent from his home at Lisbon's Sporting to Everton on loan to get - as he so delicately put it - 'a kick up the backside'. 18 months of a 'culture shock' later the Portugal-leaning Englishman had developed enough to break into Sporting's first team. Whether he can stay in Tottenham's starting XI is another matter.



Ben Davies (CB) - Familiar with a back-three formation from international duty, Davies may well carve out a specialised spot as Tottenham's only left-footed centre back.

2. Midfielders & wingbacks

Emerson Royal (RWB) - Despite a natural proclivity to hare forward, Emerson was shackled in a four-man backline for much of his career in La Liga. The reduced defensive responsibilities at wingback may aid his adaptation at Spurs.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - Tottenham's previous three managers all saw fit to start the hard-tackling Dane in every Premier League match they oversaw, surely Conte won't break that run.



Oliver Skipp (CM) - Despite signing a professional contract at Spurs in 2018, Skipp made more appearances for Norwich in one loan season than he has for the capital side all told. He'll need to rapidly impress another manager to ensure that oddity is rectified.



Sergio Reguilon (LWB) - The only Spurs player with more than one Premier League assist this season (two) has proven a surprising, and a little underwhelming, creator in chief.

3. Forwards

Lucas Moura (RW) - Goalless in England's top flight this term despite firing off 15 shots, only six players have been more trigger happy without finding the net this season.



Harry Kane (ST) - With 11 goals in 12 league appearances against Everton (including five braces), history in on Kane's side in his quest to better a pitiful return of one Premier League goal from eight starts.



Son Heung-min (LW) - One of the few reliable sparks of light amid the darkening tumult that has lingered over Tottenham for much of the last two years.