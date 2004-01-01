Tottenham set to submit opening bid for Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur are set to submit an opening offer for wantaway Everton forward Richarlison, 90min understands.

The Brazil international played a key role in securing the Toffees' Premier League status last campaign, scoring six goals in his last nine matches to take his season total to 10 in 28 starts.

Richarlison is seeking a move from the club in order to play Champions League football and in April he changed agents to ensure a transfer happened this summer.

Sources have indicated that the forward is now being presented to clubs across the Premier League and Europe.

90min understands Spurs are keen on signing the 25-year-old to bolster their attack ahead of their return to the Champions League. Tottenham will make an opening offer at some point next week with the Toffees holding out for over £60m.

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal have also been in contact with Everton regarding Richarlison over recent weeks, as have continental giants Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

As reported by 90min in May, Everton were always likely to sell either Richarlison or England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer in order to ease their financial problems.

The Toffees are also comfortable letting a number of squad players leave, including Michael Keane and Andre Gomes, and have declined to offer new contracts to the likes of Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun and Gylfi Sigurdsson, significantly reducing their salary outlay.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are on the verge of bolstering their defence with the signing of James Tarkowski from Burnley on a free transfer, 90min recently revealed.