Tottenham vs Everton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Everton to the capital in the Premier League on Saturday evening.
Spurs survived a late scare in what was threatening to be their best performance of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night, holding on to earn a second victory on the spin after seeing off Brighton last weekend.
Everton had their unbeaten run of six Premier League matches punctured by Manchester United last time out, in an encounter decided by mistakes rather than moments of magic.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between this pair.
Where are Tottenham vs Everton playing?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Saturday 15 October
- Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST
- VAR: Andre Marriner
- Referee: Paul Tierney
Where can you watch Tottenham vs Everton in the UK?
- Channel: Sky Sports Main Event
- Channel: Sky Sports Premier League
- Channel: Sky Ultra HD
- Streaming Service: NOW TV
- Streaming Service: Sky Go
- Broadcast Time: 17:00 (BST)
Where can you watch Tottenham vs Everton in The United States?
- Channel: NBC Universo
- Streaming Service: NBC Sports
- Streaming Service: Peacock Premium
- Broadcast Time EST: 12:30
- Broadcast Time PST: 09:30
Where can you watch Tottenham vs Everton in Canada?
- Streaming Service: fuboTV Canada
- Broadcast Time (EST): 12:30
Where can you watch Tottenham vs Everton Highlights?
- Channel: Sky Sports Football
- Channel: BBC Match of the Day
- Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel
Tottenham vs Everton H2H Results (Last Five Games)
Tottenham: 1 Win
Everton: 2 Wins
Draws: 2
Current Form (Last Five Games)
Tottenham: WLDWW
Everton: DDWWL
Tottenham team news
Antonio Conte confirmed that Dejan Kulusevski - "for sure" - will be available against Everton. However, after sitting out the club's last four matches, the 22-year-old may not be tossed straight back into the firing line.
Japhet Tanganga is carrying a knock and fellow defender Emerson Royal has two more games of his domestic suspension to serve.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Everton
Tottenham Starting 11 (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son.
Bench: Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Doherty, Spence, Sarr, Lenglet, Kulusevski.
Everton team news
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is being gently reintegrated into training after an injury-plagued opening three months of the season. However, Anthony Gordon's suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards has weakened Everton's attacking resources.
Mason Holgate is nearing full fitness but Yerry Mina suffered a "small calf injury" which has delayed his return. Ben Godfrey and Andros Townsend aren't expected to feature until after the World Cup while Nathan Patterson remains at least two weeks away.
Everton predicted lineup vs Tottenham
Everton Starting 11 (4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray.
Bench: Begovic, Keane, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner, John.
Tottenham vs Everton score prediction
Tottenham and Everton are two of the three teams that have conceded the most shots in the Premier League this season. However, while Conte's Spurs deliberately sit back to lure their opponents forward, Everton's porous start appears to be more of a tactical flaw rather than a concession given the quality of efforts which have flown Jordan Pickford's way.
If Spurs can avoid slipping back into the wobble which almost derailed their Champions League victory, they should have enough to extend their stellar Premier League record against the Toffees (one defeat in their last 19).
Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Everton
Source : 90min