Tottenham vs Everton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Everton to the capital in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Spurs survived a late scare in what was threatening to be their best performance of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night, holding on to earn a second victory on the spin after seeing off Brighton last weekend.

Everton had their unbeaten run of six Premier League matches punctured by Manchester United last time out, in an encounter decided by mistakes rather than moments of magic.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between this pair.

Where are Tottenham vs Everton playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday 15 October

Saturday 15 October Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST

17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST VAR: Andre Marriner

Andre Marriner Referee: Paul Tierney

Where can you watch Tottenham vs Everton in the UK?

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League Channel: Sky Ultra HD

Sky Ultra HD Streaming Service: NOW TV

NOW TV Streaming Service: Sky Go

Sky Go Broadcast Time: 17:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Tottenham vs Everton in The United States?

Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Streaming Service: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Broadcast Time EST: 12:30

12:30 Broadcast Time PST: 09:30

Where can you watch Tottenham vs Everton in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Broadcast Time (EST): 12:30

Where can you watch Tottenham vs Everton Highlights?

Channel: Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football Channel: BBC Match of the Day

BBC Match of the Day Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

Tottenham vs Everton H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Tottenham: 1 Win

Everton: 2 Wins

Draws: 2

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Tottenham: WLDWW

Everton: DDWWL

Tottenham team news

Antonio Conte confirmed that Dejan Kulusevski - "for sure" - will be available against Everton. However, after sitting out the club's last four matches, the 22-year-old may not be tossed straight back into the firing line.

Japhet Tanganga is carrying a knock and fellow defender Emerson Royal has two more games of his domestic suspension to serve.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs Everton

Tottenham Starting 11 (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Bench: Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Doherty, Spence, Sarr, Lenglet, Kulusevski.

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is being gently reintegrated into training after an injury-plagued opening three months of the season. However, Anthony Gordon's suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards has weakened Everton's attacking resources.

Mason Holgate is nearing full fitness but Yerry Mina suffered a "small calf injury" which has delayed his return. Ben Godfrey and Andros Townsend aren't expected to feature until after the World Cup while Nathan Patterson remains at least two weeks away.

Everton predicted lineup vs Tottenham

Everton Starting 11 (4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray.

Bench: Begovic, Keane, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner, John.

Tottenham vs Everton score prediction

Tottenham and Everton are two of the three teams that have conceded the most shots in the Premier League this season. However, while Conte's Spurs deliberately sit back to lure their opponents forward, Everton's porous start appears to be more of a tactical flaw rather than a concession given the quality of efforts which have flown Jordan Pickford's way.

If Spurs can avoid slipping back into the wobble which almost derailed their Champions League victory, they should have enough to extend their stellar Premier League record against the Toffees (one defeat in their last 19).

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Everton