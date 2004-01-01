Tottenham vs Everton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham will be looking to rid themselves of a woeful showing at Bramall Lane on Thursday evening as they host a confident Everton side on Monday night.





There was a sense of injustice to the Lilywhites going into the half-time break at Sheffield United 1-0 down, but a monstrosity of a defensive display in the second period overshadowed any previous VAR/handball law misdemeanours.





Spurs had a potential equaliser ruled out due to Lucas Moura's 'handball' in the build up

The 3-1 defeat all but ended Spurs' already faint hopes of a top-four finish and they now have just a Europa League spot to fight for. However, things may get worse for Jose Mourinho before they get better with an ever-improving Everton side arriving in north London for this one.





The Toffees have enjoyed a fine start to action following the Premier League's resumption last month and will leapfrog the Lilywhites with a victory here.





Where to Watch on TV





When is Kick Off? Monday 6 July What Time is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where is it Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports





Team News





Dele Alli is understood to have picked up a hamstring injury in training

Not too much on the injury front for both sides. Spurs are still without Japhet Tanganga and Juan Foyth while Dele Alli has emerged as a fresh injury concern - although Mourinho has played this down as "nothing important".





Tanguy Ndombele could also be in line for a start after enjoying his first bit of action as a substitute in the Sheffield United defeat.





Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, has dismissed the ankle injury sustained by Richarlison in the 2-1 victory over Leicester as a "knock" and the Brazilian should be fine to start on Monday night.





Djibril Sidibe and Theo Walcott are also expected to return from their respective spells on the sidelines next week.





Predicted Lineups





Tottenham: Lloris; Gedson, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Ndombele, Winks; Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Son; Kane.





Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Gomes, Davies, Gordon; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.





Recent Form





Richarlison opened the scoring in Everton's recent 2-1 win over Leicester at Goodison Park

Any signs of promise from their hard-fought 1-1 draw with Man Utd and the 2-0 victory over West Ham were dashed on Thursday evening, as three ghastly defensive sequences saw Spurs fall to a bitterly disappointing 3-1 defeat at the out of sorts Sheffield United.





The defensive improvements on display in their previous two encounters were significantly undermined by the sh*tshow that played out at Bramall Lane. It's back to square one for Mourinho.





On the other hand, Everton were impressive in their victory over Leicester last time out as goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson raced the Toffees into a 2-0 lead before they were forced to defend resolutely following Kelechi Iheanacho's strike early in the second period.





This is an Everton side on an upward trajectory with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm and the foundations laid by the Italian have been there for all to see following the Premier League's resumption: structure, organisation and direction.





Here's how the two sides have fared in their last five outings.





Tottenham Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham (02/07) Tottenham 2-0 West Ham (23/06) Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United (19/06) RB Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham (10/03) Burnley 1-1 Tottenham (07/03)





Everton Everton 2-1 Leicester (01/07) Norwich 0-1 Everton (24/06) Everton 0-0 Liverpool (21/06) Chelsea 4-0 Everton (08/03) Everton 1-1 Manchester United (01/03)





Prediction





Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti meet head-to-head on Monday night

With two of the games greatest minds colliding on Monday night, expect this one to be a chess match.





Everton have conceded just once since the restart as Carlo Ancelotti's 'structure over stars' approach has paid dividends. Defensively, they look as sound as ever.





Their rigid 4-4-2 will surely be tested by a mightily dangerous Spurs attack but after seeing that defensive display from the hosts last time out, confidence will be high in regards to picking up all three points in this one - especially with the fantastic front two Everton boast.





However, expect Spurs to be good value for a point on Monday night in a result that helps nobody.





Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Everton



