Tottenham vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Tottenham and Everton both return to Premier League action on Monday night, having experienced different fortunes in the FA Cup.

Spurs missed out on a place in the last eight of the competition, falling to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, while the Toffees progressed from the fifth round courtesy of a 2-0 victory over non-league Boreham Wood.

Both teams will be desperate for a win here. Antonio Conte's men need to regain consistency to continue their push for European qualification, while Frank Lampard's side sit just one point above the drop zone, having lost three of their four Premier League games under their new boss.

Here's 90min's preview of this one.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton on TV

When is kick off? Monday 7 March, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), UNIVERSO (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Stuart Attwell

Who's the VAR? John Brooks

Tottenham team news

Conte's side will be boosted by the returns of Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura from injury, and the former could come straight back into the starting XI.

Rodrigo Bentancur should come back into the lineup | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, the hosts will once again have to make do without the injured duo of Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga.

Everton team news

Lampard may have to make do without Vitaliy Mykolenko, who was forced off with injury during his side's FA Cup win over Boreham Wood in midweek. The Ukrainian's potential absence is less than ideal, with Ben Godfrey remaining on the sidelines.

Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray are all also out of contention for Everton, although the Toffees should be able to welcome back Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andre Gomes to the fold.

Donny van de Beek should come back into the starting XI | Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Donny van de Beek, Anwar El Ghazi and ex-Spurs man Dele Alli will all return to the matchday squad, having sat out on Thursday night's FA Cup fixture due to ineligibility.

Tottenham vs Everton prediction

With both sides currently struggling to find the consistency that they require in their respective league ambitions, this clash is a tough one to call.

While Spurs were woeful in their cup exit to Middlesbrough last time out, it would be a surprise to see them continue in that vein and, although Everton have showcased some very encouraging signs at home, Lampard is yet to get them to provide the same intensity and excitement on the road.

With the home crowd behind them - and given their respective league positions - you'd expect Spurs to secure a second Premier League win on the bounce.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-2 Everton