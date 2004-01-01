Tottenham want to complete Richarlison signing before pre-season return

Tottenham's talks over a deal for Everton forward Richarlison are progressing positively and Spurs hope to seal a deal before the Toffees reconvene for pre-season training next week, 90min understands.

The Brazilian has emerged as their priority attacking target this transfer window and negotiations with Everton are ongoing.

90min understands the Merseyside club want £60m for Richarlison and Tottenham aren't being put off by the asking price - Chelsea's £65m agreement for Leeds United's Raphinha will reaffirm that this is the going market rate for a Premier League forward.

Tottenham were intent on attaching players into the deal but it is increasingly likely that any agreement for Richarlison will be a cash-only deal. Everton retain an interest in Harry Winks and Steven Bergwijn.

Spurs want to wrap up Richarlison's signing before he returns to pre-season training at Everton's Finch Farm base, while Antonio Conte's non-internationals will meet up at Hotspur Way on Monday.

After Chelsea moved ahead of Arsenal in the race for Raphinha, Tottenham are wary that the Gunners could reignite their own interest in Richarlison and so they obviously want to ensure that the 25-year-old doesn't slip away from them.

Meanwhile, Spurs' talks with Roma over Nicolo Zaniolo have stalled as the 22-year-old wants to stay in Italy. A move to Juventus this summer appears more likely.